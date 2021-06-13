How to optimize the local network to be able to watch TV on any device | News | Connectivity

How to optimize the local network to be able to watch TV on any device.

Movies and live broadcasts within your own home is the order of the day in the entertainment industry. Besides, the Soccer Eurocup 2021 it will undoubtedly be a peak moment for television at home. However, How to optimize the local network to be able to watch TV anywhere from the tablet or laptop?

Fritz! shows four examples of the possibilities that its products offer for multimedia streaming and NAS remote access.

Live TV with Fritz! Box

If you have an ADSL or fiber optic connection and you are a customer of a service IPTV (like Movistar + or GigaTV), you can distribute the television signal through your local network with the “Live TV” function by Fritz! Box. Even cable television users will be able to send the television signal to different devices: for example, the 6591 Cable or 6660 Cable have integrated television tuners that allow television to be viewed through DVB-C with the best quality on several devices at the same time.

Priority in the home network: this is how it is possible

As of version 7.25, Fritz! OS offers a simple way to introduce a rule of prominence on the local Wi-Fi network: prioritization. This is because multiple users intensively browsing or transmitting data at the same time quickly push Internet bandwidth to the limit. The priorization ensures that the selected device receives data packets first, while other clients are served later. This means broadcasting, television or video conferencing will always run smoothly, even with a lot of activity on the local network.

Share media files with all members of the local network

The Fritz! Box media server allows you to play music and videos, as well as view images on devices on the local network. The functions of the media server can be activated in the blink of an eye through the user interface of the router and all users can to share their files between them.

Always in tune with Wi-Fi Mesh

Several devices of the brand, such as a Box or a Powerline, together create a common Wi-Fi Mesh network. Once connected to the Wi-Fi network, you can access the same network both from the Fritz! Box in the living room and from the Fritz! Powerline in the basement. The router takes over via Wi-Fi Mesh Steering, ensuring that all devices always receive the best connection. This is always set via the correct frequency band, ie 2.4 or 5 GHz. With the Fritz! App WLAN, users can evaluate the quality of the connection at any point in the home network with the function to measure the Wi-Fi network and thus find the optimal location for your devices Wi-Fi Mesh.