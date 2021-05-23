How to optimize and make your PC with Windows 10 like the first day without formatting or using external programs | Technology

Like gum that stretches and stretches until it breaks, over time the performance of a computer decreases. And it’s not that the hardware starts to fail.

It is an operating system problem, which loses efficiency due to the large number of processes, applications, and drivers that it has to handle, many of them useless or poorly optimized.

When that happens you have to carry out a tune-up. There are many third-party applications that do it automatically, but most are paid, or do not suit our needs. So we are going to see How to fit and get your Windows 10 PC back to day without formatting or using external programs.

With use, every time we are installing more applications on our PC, and filling it with files. Turn said applications install background processes without asking our permission, or create temporary folders that are not erased later.

All this, as well as the very activity of Windows 10, which also thickens with the continuous patches and updates, causes the computer to slow down. What can we do about it?

How to adjust Windows 10 without programs

Clean the fans and vents

If you use a desktop or laptop that you can open, and have used it for several months (not new), then now is the time to open it up and remove dust and dirt.

Dirty fans spin slower and heatsinks dissipate heat from the CPU or M.2 SSDs worse. If there is no proper ventilation, the computer overheats, the processor and graphics card activate heat protection measures, running slower, and performance plummets.

Use a brush to remove dust and dirt from fans, heatsinks, and vents, and then vacuum everything up with the vacuum cleaner.

Your PC will cool faster and slow down less.

Have you accidentally deleted files from your computer, or do you regret deleting certain documents that you now need? Windows has a new tool to recover lost files.

Uninstall the occasional

We have a bad habit of installing and installing apps, games and tools that we never use later, or very occasionally.

Almost all software, even if it is not used, adds content to the Windows registry, creates folders and files, temporary files, or worse, activates background processes that are kept in memory.

A golden rule to keep your PC in optimal condition, is to uninstall everything that you do not use at least once a month, or every three months. You will lighten the system.

Right-click on the Windows Start Button, and choose Applications and Features. In the upper right corner, tap on Programs and Features to access all the software installed on your PC:

Uninstall what you don’t use frequently by tapping on each app.

Delete temporary files

Both Windows 10 and many applications generate Temporary files that are stored in disposable folders. The same is true during application installations.

These files take up space and are useless, so you can delete them.

To free up space automatically you have the tool Disk Cleanup. Search for it with the search engine on the desktop taskbar:

When you use it, do not forget to check the option Clean System Files, to erase old Windows installations and restore points. You will be able to recover several gigabytes of space.

It is also recommended that you manually browse your storage drives and move as many videos, photos, and personal files as possible to the cloud or an external drive.

Free 20% of disk drives

So that a storage unit works optimally and can organize the files you save correctly, you need at least 20% free space.

If you have a hard drive or SDD with less than 20% free, uninstall applications or move files to an external drive, until you free that 20%. You will see how the time it takes to read and write is reduced.

Disable unnecessary Windows 10 features

Windows 10 has dozens of tools and functions. But many of them you never use them, and yet they take up space and update from time to time, consuming resources.

It is more practical to disable them, to lighten Windows.

Right-click on the Start button and choose Applications and Features. In the upper right corner, tap on Programs and Features.

In the window that opens, look in the left column, and tap on Enable or Disable Windows features:

Deactivate things you know you won’t use, for example the Telnet Client, or the FTP Client. But if you’re not sure what it does, don’t touch it. It could be an important function of Windows 10.

Activate the Storage Sensor

A new feature of Windows 10, is Storage Sensor. It is a very peculiar way of calling a silent assistant, that works in the background, and that free up space on your computer automatically. What it does is delete items that you don’t need, such as temporary files or those in the recycle bin.

When it is active, in case there is little space left on your PC’s hard drive, it proceeds to clean the temporary files that are not necessary and empties the contents of the recycle bin.

If you have a PC, it is quite likely that at some point you will use it to play audio or video files. These are the best players you can install in 2021.

If your hard drive or SSD where Windows 10 is installed is always full, this slows down the system. The Storage Sensor will help you recover space, deleting useless files.

To activate it, go to the search engine on the desktop taskbar, and type: Activate Storage Sense. Select this option to open Windows Storage. At the top, tap on Configure Storage Sensor or run it now:

Move the Off lever to activate it. You can choose to only activate when there is little free space, or do a daily cleaning, or every week.

In the Temporary files section, choose how often to delete them, and if you want to also delete what is in the Downloads folder.

Optimize storage drives

Nowadays most of us use SSD drives instead of hard drives to store the operating system.

These types of drives do not need to be defragmented, but they should be optimized. It basically consists of reorganize the content so that the reading and writing of data in the units, is faster.

In the Desktop search engine write Defragment and Optimize Drives and launch the tool:

If in the Current Status column it indicates that there is a fragmented percentage, select the unit and tap on Optimize.

Lighten Windows 10 boot

As we have mentioned, when you have been using the computer for a long time, many programs that you install place processes in memory, or when Windows starts. For example, to start faster when you need them, or to automatically check for updates.

These processes consume memory and CPU cycles, causing your PC runs slower, especially if you have 20 processes putting things in RAM.

It is very important to keep our PC optimized, in good physical condition, but at the same time it is a delicate operation that can completely ruin it.

The solution is in remove from Windows startup everything you do not use daily. With this you do not spoil anything, since these processes will be activated when you use the application, and not when they feel like it.

In the desktop search engine, type Startup Applications, and launch the tool. You will see all the software that is installed in memory when you turn on the PC:

For example, surely we are not interested in the Spotify or CCleaner modules being loaded into memory when we turn on the computer, if you only use them occasionally.

Leave only what you use every day, and be careful not to disable important Windows functions, such as the driver of the graphics card or the sound card, that if it is necessary to activate when turning on the PC.

A laptop offers versatility and in many cases a lot of power. These are some low cost models with Windows 10 that will solve a good part of your problems.

Monitor background processes

When you notice that your PC is slowing down, even if you are not running any applications, wait for that slowdown to occur.

Then press the CTRL + ALT + DEL keys, and in the menu that appears choose Task Manager.

In the Processes tab you will see all the applications that are consuming RAM memory and computer resources, in real time:

Take a look at the CPU, Memory and Power consumption sections, and check if any app is consuming a lot of resources. That may be the cause of the slowdown. Consider substituting it for another.

Activate protection against ransomware

If you are worried that a Trojan enters your PC and hijacks it, By forcing yourself to pay to unlock it (this is how ransomware works), you can activate the new protection against ramsomware that Windows 10 has released in one of its latest updates.

To activate it, follow these steps:

Access the Windows Configuration, in the Start Button Enter the Update and Security section Now click on the Windows Security section and then on Protection against viruses and threats At the bottom you will find the new section the section Protection against ransomware. Tap on Manage ransomware protection Activate the Control folder access option

You only have to choose the folders you want to protect against ransomware. You can choose Windows folder, personal folders, etc.

This can cause some applications to lose access to these folders. In that case, add them to the list of allowed apps.

In this tutorial you have more detailed information.

If your computer is out of date but right now you cannot change it, there are many ways to improve its performance without spending money, or very little. Sight!

Take a full scan with the antivirus

It is a good habit to carry out a complete examination of your computer with the antivirus that you have installed, at least once a month.

You may have spyware or Trojans that are slowing down your computer, and this test will remove it.

If you use the windows 10 antivirus, follow these steps:

Access the Windows Settings, in the Start Button Go to the Update and Security section Now click on the Windows Security section and then on Antivirus and threat protection. Tap on Exam options, and select Full exam. Click on Browse Now to carry out the analysis.

It will take a while, but it will clean your PC from malware.

If you get used to carrying out all these actions at least once a month, or every two months, you will keep your PC performance at a good level, without the need to format or install third-party applications.