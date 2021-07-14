Advanced Nutrients It is well known among growers, as it provides various products for planting cannabis with very complete formulas adapted to what different environments need.

How to optimally work with Advanced Nutrients fertilizers? We will explain it to you below.

Advanced Nutrients are the fmost recommended fertilizers for cannabis growers, or at least they are among the favorites and most effective. Its range is extensive and complete with all the nutrients necessary for crops to have a High quality. To get the most out of the best fertilizer, the ideal is to take into account some conditions to work correctly with this product.

The ranges of Advanced Nutrients

This well-known brand of fertilizers has designed his grow tables for the different levels of growers with the mission that, precisely, everyone can work optimally with these products.

For everyone to find their method, these tables are divided into boards for beginners, novices, experts and masters. In this way, a specific line of products can be selected in accordance with the knowledge that each has about cannabis cultivation and skill.

The first thing to do then to work in the best way with Advanced Nutrients It starts before purchasing the products, and is to choose the most suitable range for you. With a higher product range (that is, with more knowledge of the grower) a higher yield is obtained from the harvest, this should encourage you to improve your skills to move up the rank. The performance will be as follows:

Beginner Level: Increase in harvest yield of more than 10%. Expert Level: Increase in harvest yield of at least 20%. Professional Level: Harvests increase your yield by more than 28%. Master Level: The yields of each harvest can increase up to more than 35%.

How to Use Advanced Nutrients Products for Best Results

It is recommended that when mixing Advanced Nutrients products in the irrigation tank or in the nutrient tank, first add the additives indicated in the aforementioned grow table for that week for that specific level.

The bases should then be added until the desired EC level is reached. The doses in milliliters will appear indicated for each product in the tables and even in the containers of some of them, these must be applied diluted in 1 liter of water.

The EC levels They will depend on the growing conditions, the growing medium that is being used in particular, the variety grown and especially the type of water that is being applied.

Therefore, EC measurements anywhere can be perfect or the opposite, so the ideal is to do the custom calculation. This can be done by looking at the Advanced Nutrients grow charts.