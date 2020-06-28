As surely many users of iPhone and iPad You know, Apple does not allow you to change the default browser on your device. By default, when we click on a link, it will open in the Safari application. But, if for some reason you want to use Chrome, in principle you should copy that link and then paste it in the Google browser. This can be too tedious. So in this article, we want to teach you how to establish that links from your iPhone or iPad automatically open in Chrome.

In fact, the Californian firm itself knows that some of its native settings can be somewhat annoying. So it has a system called Shortcuts. This consists of an iOS automation platform, which can be found in iOS 13 and later versions, such as the recently announced iOS 14. But don’t let the word automation scare you, because everything is very simple.

Your iOS links, from now on Chrome

What we are going to do then take advantage of the “Open in Chrome” shortcut. Of course, initially this is not available in the Gallery of shortcuts. Therefore, it is necessary to download and add it. Before proceeding, you have to enable the “Untrusted Shortcuts” feature. At the factory it is blocked, because in this way Apple protects us from dangerous online elements. But we are going to modify it, even for a moment.

For that, you have to follow these steps:

Open the Settings of your iPhone or iPad Go to “Shortcuts” Then enable the option “Allow untrusted shortcuts” You will have to confirm it a second time

Then, we have to add Chrome as one of the alternatives to open our links. Achieving it is very simple, following this procedure:

Open the iCloud link of the shortcut Open in Chrome in SafariWhen the page loads, choose “Get shortcut” Press “Add unreliable shortcut” This shortcut will be added to the end of your Library

Next, you have to open a page, like Facebook, and then press and hold the link you want to open in Chrome. When you have done so, proceed as follows:

Tap the Share button from the pop-up menu If you’re already on the Safari page you want to open in Chrome, tap the Share button on the bottom toolbar If you swipe in this Share window, at one point you’ll see all apps In Actions, one will allow you Open the link in Chrome Select it For only a few thousandths you will see the user interface of shortcuts, but almost immediately that link will open in Google Chrome From that moment, you will be able to open all your iPhone or iPad links in Chrome

