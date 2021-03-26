How to open Chrome, Edge or Firefox directly in their incognito or private modes in Windows

We are going to explain to you how to always open Chrome, Edge or Firefox in their incognito modes. If you like browsing without the browsing data being saved in the browser, you may often resort to these private modes. But since it may be annoying for you to have to manually open these modes, we are going to explain how to make them open directly in them.

What we are going to do is create shortcuts to go to the private mode of the browser you use, so that when you double click, you automatically enter them without having to do anything else. The bulk of the method is the same in all cases, so we will only tell you once. However, the final code of the direct access changes, so in that we will tell you which one is for each browser.

Direct access to private mode

The first thing you have to do is right click on the background of the Windows desktop. There, Click on the New section and choose the Shortcut option. With this, you will start the process of creating a desktop shortcut.

The window for creating the shortcut will open. Here, what you are going to have to do is write the location of the item you want to point to with the shortcut. This you will be able to do by clicking on Browse and looking for it, or what is better in the case of today, handwriting the location.

Today it will be convenient for you to write it by hand because, in addition to the location of the browser executable, you will have to add a command to the address at the end to tell it that you want to run it in incognito or private mode.