In moments of social distancing due to the new coronavirus, one can continue working relationships without leaving home.

By Karla Montes

The current contingency and the “not knowing” how far a challenge will become an opportunity, inevitably places on the table the professional skills that especially need today, greater prominence.

Networking has been a concept perceived by most professionals as something that occurs naturally. However, the times we are living require a greater concentration on clarifying how the objectives are achieved.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, coined the famous phrase: “Your brand is what other people say about you, when you are not in the room.”

Beyond talking about reputation, the goal is to manage personal branding and networking one of the most powerful tools.

Fortunately, online and offline platforms coexist with each other and all actions send a message.

Thus, powerful networking has not only one, but two basic principles, says Borja Castelar, New Business leader at LinkedIn Talent Solutions for Latin America: “Create a wide network of contacts and take care of the relationships within that network, which is what that we often neglect. “

Given social distancing, audiences spend more time on their digital devices, so isolation can be leveraged to share valuable information on social media: educating and informing, sharing customer success stories, motivating and sharing the “behind the scenes” .

Create contacts

The challenge is greater given the conditions, but not impossible. Although the best “sources” for networking are events or conferences, taking time to review social profiles is essential, says Castelar.

“The first thing I do is look at the LinkedIn profiles. This can go a long way toward finding common ground, even studying in the same place can go a long way toward “breaking the ice.”

One mistake, however, is forgetting that before reviewing profiles of the grand universe that a social network implies, it is not to delimit the target audience: the range ranges from human resources executives, company developers, investors, academics and managers.

Who are they and how do people think to contact? What worries them? What kind of motivations do they have? Visualizing the “personality” of the target audience allows defining the first database with whom you are seeking to connect.

However, dialogue should not be limited to just “selling.” Alberto Equihua, collaborator on Business Development issues at the Intercontinental University (UIC), assures that there must be a genuine interest in the conversation.

“Networking does not mean collecting relationships. We must carefully observe possible points in common; not to see them as an objective and the sign of pesos is to value the contact ”, adds Equihua.

Take care of the network that is being formed

It is about nurturing with empathy and even with a disinterested attitude what the contact needs.

“The priority is to listen; Staying with a healthy curiosity gives rise to long-term relationships based on trust, “says Equihua.

Furthermore, “on a digital network you can always contact them later through a message or an email and the profile is nurtured by interacting with comments or direct messages,” recalls Borja Castelar.

Rebekah Radice, expert in Digital Marketing, insists on the importance of planning phone calls: “Rehearsing what you want to communicate on the first call is elementary.”

Any ideas:

Consider key points of the call

Rehearse with your own recording

Listening to yourself: does the message sound appealing, concise?

Eliminate mistakes or words that do not generate emotion or interest.

Non-invasive networking will work if there is a communication that responds to real needs.

“We are ambassadors of our own brand”, maintains Equihua, the “vision for the future of a network based on honesty, is what opens the doors”.