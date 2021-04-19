How to navigate safely on the Internet

Today the Internet is essential for millions of people around the world, who to a greater or lesser extent use the Internet to work, study, send messages with their phone, watch the news, etc. Surf safely on the Internet It is essential so that your data can be safe from other people’s eyes, so today we show you how you can do it and thus enjoy the network with greater peace of mind.

Connecting to the Internet can be of great help, but you have to do it carefully since not everyone uses it for good and there are always those who are aware of being able attack other people’s computers and take their data, your money and all your information. That is why it is very important to get in the habit of browsing safely, always, on any device.

Steps to navigate safely on the Internet

Passwords: It is very convenient to use the same password for everything, but it is one of the big mistakes you can make. If you have the same for everything and they find out one, you will have them all compromised. Set unique and difficult passwords, combining uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, letters, symbols, etc. Shortening sentences without using vowels is a good trick. Renew all your passwords once a year.

Authentication– Whenever possible, enable multi-factor authentication on all your accounts, it will make your account much more secure. This system means that, when you enter the password, a message with a code is sent to your mobile, so that no one will be able to access because they do not have your mobile.

Registration on websites: nowadays we usually visit many websites daily, and in many we register, but that is something that should only be done in those that are legitimate and trustworthy, even if it is only to put your email. Make sure that a website is reliable before leaving any data on it, even if they offer a secure environment.

Sign off: whenever you use a computer or device that is not the usual one, log out before leaving the page, and never activate the option to save password to automatically log in. You should do both things only on the devices that you own and use only you, or the members of your household.

Social media: Hundreds of millions of people use social networks every day around the world, and profiles are an entry point for those who want to steal information. The safest thing is that your profile is visible only to you and your friends, so no one will be able to see anything you share, especially private information such as email, telephone, etc.

Share information: be very careful with whom you share your information on the network, you can know someone for a long time on social networks but it is just someone on the other side of the keyboard, you do not know their intentions. Even any acquaintance in “real life” can attack your networks without you noticing by taking advantage of access to your information.

Emails: do not open emails from people or companies you do not know, and even if you receive an email inviting you to enter a link, check everything well before doing so and if it is from a person, call them to make sure they have really sent it to you her. If it is from your bank, enter directly on the web, not in that link, online scammers usually create identical pages and once you click on their link and access your account with your data, you have already given them access to your real account of the Bank.

Record: it is advisable to delete your browsing history frequently to maintain your privacy as much as possible. If you surf the net a lot, do it once a week.

cookies: hackers can access your information thanks to them, so delete them also frequently to make sure that they are not active on a page that you will never visit again.

Url: when you go to make a purchase, make sure you can access their website by adding an S to the “http”, this indicates that the page is secure and your data will be encrypted to prevent it from being stolen online.

Networking: When you go to connect you should always do it from networks that you know are safe, whether they are Wi-Fi or cable. Do not connect to those that are public, such as libraries, airports, restaurants, etc., it can be very useful to avoid throwing data when connecting but it can cost you a great deal of trouble.

Firewall: install a firewall on your computers to protect your home network, it will be a good barrier to prevent access by devices or computers that are not authorized.

Bluetooth: if you have it activated, let it be in “not visible” mode, so it will not appear on the search radar. If you get an unknown request to pair with your team, decline it immediately.

Apps– Download apps only from verified stores, which are 100% trustworthy. An app may seem like one thing but then it is a spy that controls all your information and movements.