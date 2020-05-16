The Deep Web allows us access to content It is not indexed in popular search engines, but that content does not have to be illegal or entering this dark area of ​​the Internet constitutes a crime, despite the myths that have formed around it.

What is the deep web

The best simile to define the Deep Web is that of the iceberg. What we see on the surface is what we can find with a normal browser. But most of the iceberg is hidden below sea level and to access it you have to use other types of browsers and tools. But not everything that is under the surface has to be illegal, we will also find academic works, exchange of research and scientific documents, among other things. For example, the intranet of your work is also considered in this sense Deep Web, since it is not indexed in search engines.

It is true that on the Deep Web there are areas where you can find illegal activities, such as the sale of arms or drugs, which try to take advantage of the anonymity of these non-superficial networks to carry out their criminal activities. But a normal user can also enter that hidden area to search for other types of information.

How to access

To enter the Deep Web call you are going to need a special browser, different from the traditional ones that you use in your day to day. The best known is Tor Browser. With this browser we are going to enter those .onion websites that we will find in the listings and in the search engines of this type of page, such as The Hidden Wiki, which we will talk about below. Once you install Tor Browser you will have to configure it, if we want to use a proxy connection or if our Internet service provider restricts access. Once configured, we will find a normal browser, like the others we are used to using.

Tor Browser is based on Mozilla Firefox, so we can use to navigate the Deep Web with normality. In addition we can also enter the websites of the superficial Internet. We will have to look for those .onion links, paste them in the address bar and thus access the page in question. There are other ways to access the Deep Web, with other tools like ZeroNet, Freenet or I2P, but they may require more advanced knowledge than Tor Browser, which can be a good first approach to this hidden web.

It is possible that there are websites that require a higher level of security to access, so not all the links you find will be accessible without further ado and you will need greater measures to protect the connection and traffic to access these Dark Web links. , which is the deepest area of ​​the Deep Web and where criminal activities can be found.

The Hidden Wiki is an address book for browsing the Deep Web and has a version accessible from traditional browsers, so anyone can enter and view the list of categorized web links that are made available to users there. If you enter you will see that there are many links to active blog websites, politics, buying and selling, forums, erotic content, messaging … When you access from a traditional browser, you see these links but you cannot enter them. You should copy and paste them into a browser like Tor Browser, which will allow you to access this type of content.

Access from Google Chrome

Onion search engine is an extension available for Google Chrome that will allow the user of this browser to search for content found on the Tor network, on the Deep Web, or also search for content found on the so-called superficial Internet. This Chrome extension makes use of the service called TOR2WEB that makes this type of information accessible to users of traditional browsers.

We will have two options, one in which information will be searched on the ‘Onion Network’ and another for perform a search on the ‘Standard Netword’. Onion search engine ensures that the service is anonymous and that the user’s privacy will be protected and respected. There are no cookies, there is no javascript and there will be no external or third-party codes, they say. Of course, to navigate these links on the Deep Web that use the .onion domain, it is necessary to install Tor Browser, as we have explained previously.

To install Onion search engine we will not have to do anything special, it is one more extension of Google Chrome, so we must go to the list of browser extensions, search for it and install it. When we perform a search and find the link that we want to access, it will be as simple as copying it, going to Tor Browser and pasting it into the address bar. With these tools you can start surfing the deep web and discover with your own eyes everything that is there, always staying within the legal margins if you do not want to have problems.