Social networks are like this. Many times we keep followers or friends in them simply because we maintain a personal relationship in real life. However, we may disagree with your views, modes, or posts. Luckily, in those cases, there is always the opportunity to resort to some tricks. For example, the mute a user upset of Facebook, which we already suggest to you.

The advantage of this procedure is that you will stop seeing what this profile uploads or comments on. But they will not stop seeing each other as friends. Therefore, you will not be suspicious of your action unless you review various factors and analyze the combination of those results. In any case, it is a solution that almost always works. For precisely this reason, it is also possible to mute people on Instagram and other platforms.

If you find yourself in this annoying situation, then we are going to show you what steps you have to take to silence someone on Facebook. Do not worry. When you want, you can undo this measurement.

How to silence a person on Facebook?

The interesting thing about this method, at least on Facebook, is that we can take advantage of it in different ways. Without going any further, it is possible to select to temporarily postpone someone’s posts for 30 days. That will give you enough time to test how you feel, and then make a decision. You can also choose to stop following them to silence their posts permanently.

In either case, the first steps are similar, so let’s start:

Enter the Facebook app from your mobile Search for a publication of that person or page (the tutorial is indistinct) In the upper right part of the publication, click on the Menu button There you will choose to mute for 30 days, or stop following it indefinitely from the Friends button

In the first case, and after 30 days, you will see that person’s publications again. Anyway, you can stop muting someone on Facebook by following these same steps in reverse. And if you have chosen to stop following him, you can follow him again. But they will never stop being friends because of it.

If you want to carry out this trick from your computer, the procedure is this:

Enter the Facebook website normally Press Menu in the top toolbar Enter Settings and privacy There News preferences Then News source Preferences You can choose who to stop following

The bottom line is that you know you can mute someone on Facebook whenever you want. That you can silence it forever or for a month. And that you can go back that decision when you want to do it.

Share it with your friends!