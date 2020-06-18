As you may have noticed, in Zoom video conferencing sometimes other people’s video sources become too loud. Luckily, hosts can mute everyone’s microphones to stop this. This way you can mute everyone in a Zoom call.

Regardless of the source of the noise, it can sometimes be somewhat annoying to deal with users whose ambient noise is too high. But that will no longer be a problem because you can mute everyone when you are in a video conference. As you may also know, this video conferencing platform has gained quite a bit of popularity.

Only hosts can mute a call in Zoom

Just so you know, only hosts can mute everyone on a Zoom call. So you can change the host of a meeting to delegate these functions without any problem. When you mute everyone, turn off your microphones so you can’t hear them.

Similarly, video transmission is not affected. Whether people can disconnect depends on the settings the host chooses during the video conference mute process.

How to mute everything and turn mute off in Zoom

The following instructions that we will give you work on the versions for Windows, Mac, web computers and the versions of Zoom for tablet. You should also know that as it is a multi-platform software, the options that we will give you may vary from one platform to another, but it is not an essential variation.

When you have Zoom open, if the toolbar at the bottom of the screen and in the window is not visible, you should make it appear by clicking, pressing or hovering the mouse in that area in question. When the toolbar appears, click “Participants” or “Manage Participants.”

Now, in the list of participants, look for the button that reads “Silence everyone”. Now, you just have to click on it or press it.

This will bring up a confirmation box informing you that all current and new participants will be silenced. Similarly, there is a check box option that says “Allow participants to deactivate.” Check this option if you want each participant in the video conference to be able to activate silence. After this, you just have to click or press the “Continue” button.

If you look at the Participants list now, you will see a crossed out microphone icon next to all currently muted.

How to disable mute in Zoom

Now, if you want to deactivate the silence of everyone at the same time, look for the button called “Deactivate all” that is in the list of participants and click on it. If you have a tablet or smart device, then tap this option.

After everyone in the video conference is silenced, Zoom will confirm with a message on the screen that all participants have been successfully enabled with sound.

In this way, all silences will rise and everyone on the call will now be able to hear everyone else.

And this is how you can mute everyone on a Zoom call, as well as, you can silence and listen to the video conference again.

Share it with your friends!