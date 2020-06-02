It happens to all of us, at any given moment, that we begin to follow an acquaintance or officemate on social media out of courtesy. However, after a while we stopped seeing him or quit that job, and we no longer have points of contact with him. Sure, quitting following him directly can be a bit abrupt. Therefore, in these cases it is best to learn to silence a user in Instagram.

If you have no idea how this “mute” feature works, you should know that it prevents you from all of this person’s actions. That is, you will not see what he publishes, neither in his feed nor in his stories, nor on Instagram TV. It is exactly the same as if you stopped following him. And what changes then? That when he checks if you stay among his followers, there you will appear. A really interesting solution.

There are even a couple of useful tutorials on this, so let’s take a closer look at them.

Mute an Instagram user on iOS or Android

Silencing a user on Instagram is quite fast, regardless of whether we have an iPhone or Android. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Open your Instagram account Go to the profile of the person you don’t want to know more about Click on the Following button, which will appear on the screen You will see a menu drop down. In it you have to click on Silence You can select both your feed and your stories, to silence the content you want

From that moment, and unless you reverse your decision, you will stop seeing both their posts and stories. As we said, it is a really functional option to stop seeing him without looking bad.

Mute only one person’s stories on Instagram

Another alternative is to only silence someone’s stories, either because they go up too many a day or because you don’t like what goes up. For many brands or influencers, this is not a bad idea. Thanks to this trick, you will continue to see their posts, but you will not have news about the stories.

To get rid of those ephemeral contents, you have to use this guide:

In your Instagram account, press and hold on that person’s stories Some available features will open, such as Silence these stories You must choose that, of course

You will no longer see the stories of that user who bothered you with them.

Mute only one person’s Instagram posts

If, on the contrary, you hardly want to mutate their publications, but not their stories, you must follow these steps:

In some publication of this person, click on the three buttons that appear at the top right of the screen You must select the Silence publications function

Note that from here you can also mute their stories.

And how do you rip someone off on Instagram?

Of course, it is also possible to unblock someone on Instagram. That is, undo the previous tutorials to see what goes up again. Both in terms of their feed posts and their stories.

In that case, you should continue with this trick:

Open your Instagram account Go to the profile of the person you don’t want to know more about Click on the Following button, which will appear on the screen You will see a menu drop down. In it you have to click on Silence You can select both your feed and your stories, to see the content you want again

As you can see, stop seeing someone’s posts and stories on Instagram is very simple. And since you can reverse this decision whenever you see fit, you shouldn’t stop using it.

Share it with your friends!