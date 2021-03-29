How to move YouTube channel to a brand account

From the list shown on the screen we will choose the account to which we want to move the channel. In case that account is already associated with a YouTube channel (most likely), we can click on the option Replace and then click on Delete channel.

We now check how the channel name will look once the process is finished, and if everything is fine, we confirm the change by clicking on the button Move channel. Again, it may be possible that the system will ask us again to enter the password of our account to re-authenticate.

From that moment on, our personal channel will have become a channel for a brand account.