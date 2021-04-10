How to move data and files from iCloud to Google Drive

3 methods to change iCloud for Google Drive, from the app, iPhone and website.

If you want to learn to transfer data and files from iCloud to Google Drive, do not worry. In this article we will show you three fairly simple ways, especially if you are thinking of switching from iPhone to Android.

When it comes to changing mobile devices, one of the great dilemmas is, how to transfer photos and videos between devices with different operating systems? Previously we had already explained how to transfer files from Google Photos to iCloud and how to transfer photos from iCloud to Android in Google Photos. Now is the time to swap iCloud for Google Drive.

If you have no idea how to get started, here we will show you how to do the file transfer successfully and without failing in the attempt. Let’s get started!

How to transfer data from iPhone to Android (and not die trying)

How to transfer files from iCloud to Google Drive from a computer

Before starting this procedure, it is important to note that the application Google drive must be installed, both in Mac like in Pc and although iCloud Drive It is already installed by default on computers Mac, you must also install the computer version on your PC. Having clarified this point, these is what you should do:

From your computer open the programs iCloud Drive and Google Drive. In this case it is preferable to have two windows open. iCloud Drive place at the top the file you want to move to Google driveSelect files from iCloud Drive and download them now upload iCloud files to Google Drive logs and ready. Wait a few minutes for the transfer to be successful.

How to Transfer iCloud Files to Google Drive from iPhone

Open the Google Drive app from your iPhone or iPad. “Add” identified with a (+). Touch the data and files you want to transfer to Google Drive. When finished, click “Increase” and ready.

How to transfer iCloud to Google Drive through the website

Go to the official iCloud page and log in with your Apple IDSelect files by category or by date Download each of the data and files selected by clicking on the cloud icon at the top left of iCloud Drive.Save each of the files in a external folderNow open Google drive and go to the column on the left side and click on “New”. Choose “Upload folder or file” and locate the folder with the data and files downloaded from iCloud DriveClick at the bottom right on the blue button “Increase” to confirm the transfer and voila.How to transfer WhatsApp conversations from iPhone to Android and vice versa

That easy it is transfer your data and files from iCloud to Google Drive, put it into practice and you will see how fast it can be, best of all, without headaches!

Related topics: Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all