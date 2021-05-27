How to more effectively detect gluten

Every May 27, Spain commemorates the National Celiac Day to publicize the disease and give visibility and support to patients. Near to 1% of the world population have celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder caused by ingesting gluten and for which there is no treatment beyond its elimination of the diet.

Therefore, its location becomes a key element for people with celiac disease to control the disease, as well as for the food industry, whose regulation requires declaring its presence in food.

A team of researchers, coordinated by Ramón Martínez Máñez, a professor at the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), has worked on the development of intelligent methods that find gluten, to avoid the involuntary ingestion of this protein and collaborate with regulation and the fight against fraud in the food industry.

The work, recently published in Analytica Chimica Acta, presents a new system that allows its fast detection through a simple signaling process. “The biosensor is composed of a nanoporous anodic alumina film loaded with a fluorescent dye and covered with an aptamer (DNA or RNA molecule) that specifically recognizes gliadin, which is the soluble protein of gluten,” he explains. M. Carmen Martínez Bisbal, professor at the University of Valencia (UV) and one of the authors of the work.

“In the presence of gliadin, the aptamer moves off the surface of the biosensor, resulting in the opening of the pores and the release of the signaling dye,” he adds. Sara Santiago Felipe, researcher at the La Fe Health Research Institute, the Interuniversity Research Institute for Molecular Recognition and Technological Development (IDM UPV-UV) and also the author of the work.

The researchers analyzed the presence of gluten in samples of real food, such as cookies. / UPV

Validated on real food samples

The new sensor has been validated in real food samples, which allows the detection of gluten through a simple signaling process, with great potential for use in food control.

“We have verified that it has a detection limit of 100 µg kg-1 of gliadin, good selectivity and a detection time of 60 minutes,” he explains. Luis Pla, first signatory of the work and researcher at the CIBER of Bioengineering, Biomaterials and Nanomedicine (CIBER-BBN) and the IDM UPV-UV.

“Our results can be the basis for developing portable, simple, fast and sensitive systems for the detection of gluten, which can be easily adjusted by using different molecules, which offers great potential for allergen testing”, concludes Martínez Máñez, scientific director of the CIBER-BBN.

Reference:

Rights: Creative Commons.