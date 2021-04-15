How to modify the income statement delivered in 2021 to add some tax relief | Life

If you have submitted the income statement but need to add some detail, don’t worry, it is still possible.

When you face the Income Statement there are many details to take into account and sometimes it may seem like too many boxes to fill in, so it is not strange that some of them remain unfilled. This can be a problem, especially with tax breaks, but It is possible to modify the income tax return once you have presented it.

Each year progress is made in the digitization of procedures with institutions and this is an important challenge, which is also why They try to facilitate all the steps and the Tax Agency tries to explain in different ways the way to face each doubt or problem that arises.

There are many things that you can deduct in the income statement and, if you have any left to add, let’s see how to do it, even if you have presented it. First of all, how could it be otherwise, is to access it.

As reported on the Tax Agency page, to modify the 2020 Income return already sent, you must access the More procedures section, where you can find the Modify your already submitted return tab.

When trying to access the statement the digital signature will be required, as was necessary when presenting it, and indicate whether it is going to be your own statement or one of others for which you have the permits as a representative.

Once inside, in the available Services you must access the option Modification of the return that will remain accessible if the Income return has been presented not too long ago.

Then it will be enough with enter the last self-assessment filed, which was final until now, and begin to modify it to add the pending tax relief.

If you want to see all the steps one by one, you can also follow the video published by the Tax Agency in which all tabs are displayed.

In any case, you have to remember a very important aspect about the modification of the income tax return in 2021: this can be done provided that “the tax administration has not carried out a definitive or provisional liquidation”.

In case you are faced with a question or it appears that it is already late, you can always contact the Tax Agency to make sure about the possibilities you have to modify it.