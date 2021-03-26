How to mention someone in a WhatsApp group or conversation

Whatsapp It was created to tell your contacts if you were available or busy on a phone call or in a meeting. Over time it evolved to be the header tool of millions of people who write messages, send and receive audios and videos, make video calls, and share files and documents.

But although WhatsApp is used to communicate with others, everything does not always go as it should. You may send a message and do not know if it has arrived safely. Or if the other person has read it. To find out, we have the tics, checks or confirmations. Whatever you want to call it. But even if the recipient reads a message, it does not mean that they reply to you.

To get someone’s attention, beyond receiving a message and / or reading it, you can mention who you want on WhatsApp. With this option, you will receive a notice to let you know that do you need an answer or reply of the message you send. Let’s see how mentions work on WhatsApp and how to use them correctly.

Mentions on WhatsApp

You may have received some mention on WhatsApp. Mentioning on WhatsApp is relatively straightforward. When someone mentions you, you get a notice and your name is highlighted in the message sent to a conversation or group.

It seems silly, but the mentions have their advantages. The main one is that “if you mention someone in a group chat, any mute setting that person may have set up for that group, unless they have muted you in an individual chat ”.

Receiving mentions on WhatsApp does not force you to reply to them. However, you can use them to get someone’s attention when look for a quick answer. And even if you don’t respond or heed the mentions, over time you can check messages that they mention you in a group.

To review the messages that mention you on WhatsApp you must press the @ symbol that you will see in the lower corner of the group you are in.

This is how you should mention on WhatsApp

Let’s say you want to know what time a group of friends have met. You must know it already to organize your agenda for that day. So to get a quick answer, you decide ask someone mentioning it in the WhatsApp group.

To mention a contact on WhatsApp, you just have to add the at sign or @ and select contact name What do you want to mention? The list will show who is part of the group you are in.

Mention when replying to messages

Another way to indirectly mention WhatsApp is through messages sent by other contacts. That is, instead of sending a new message, you can reply to previous messages.

Responding to messages is something you can do both in an individual conversation and in a WhatsApp group. In both cases, it is a way of order a conversation or regain focus of a topic if you are dealing with several topics at the same time.

To reply to messages, we must go to that message, in a group or conversation, and hold it down for a few seconds. Some options will appear, among them, Answer. Then you write the reply to that message and tap on Send. You can also reply to a message by sliding it to the right.

In a group conversation, you can reply in private. Thus, the reply will only reach the recipient and will not be seen by the rest of the contacts in the group. To do this, you must press and hold the message, and in the options that will appear on the screen, you must choose More> Reply privately.

When responding to a WhatsApp message, the recipient will get a notice, so you can get their attention if you need a quick response.

