5 tips to work or study from home with pets

The mandatory social isolation imposed in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the number of people who must fulfill their obligations from home. For those who have pets, the home office It can be a unique opportunity to strengthen the bond with them, But it can also present problems when trying to have a productive work day.

In this context, Sivori provides 5 tips to be able to fulfill all the tasks and achieve harmony in living with cats and dogs:

1. Build a routine. Calculate the time when the cat will begin to purr around its bowl for food, or the dog will come to the door to go for a walk and put together the working day based on these moments, organizing them in the morning together with a space of game, before starting to work. Once they are satisfied with the care, this makes it easy to work for a long time without interruptions from boring pets. Take advantage of the midday break for lunch and play, to reconnect again more calmly in the afternoon.

2. Create a pet-free space. If it is difficult for the dog or cat to distinguish between work and play times, it may be good to prepare a special working environment to which he does not have access. With the days, this space will become somewhat more natural and he will understand what are the moments in which he can be played with.

3. Take advantage of your naps. Who has not tried to have a video call with barking in the background or with a cat that sits on the keyboard? To avoid how stressful those moments can be, it is recommended to schedule important meetings or tasks for the times when the pets curl up and sleep peacefully. They are valuable minutes to focus, free from distractions.

4. Stimulate them! Dogs aren’t packed with tasks and goals to accomplish like their humans, so boredom can be rife these days. Encouraging autonomous play by filling them with interactive toys or snack dispensers is an option that will challenge them and keep them entertained. In the case of dogs, they can be balls and nibbles, and in the case of cats, scratchers, boxes, wands, mice and balls. There are many options to choose from! We recommend varying them so they don’t get bored of always using it.

5. Relax the demand. Keep in mind that constant distractions also occur in the office and that it is natural to momentarily step away from tasks. This can help to be more tolerant with pets and not to get frustrated when the work routine does not go as expected. The less anxiety they perceive from humans, they will feel calmer and any dynamic will flow better.

“And always remember: what we do or don’t do with our pets will be our responsibility because we are their world. Their lives depend on us. Of what we do and what we stop doing ”, concluded the expert.