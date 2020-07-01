Summer comes, restrictions on movement of the population are relaxed and lTechnology becomes a fundamental element to control the development of the Covid-19 Worldwide. Manufacturers work against the clock in tools to stop this expansion and one of the most relevant devices is the thermal imager.

It will be more and more common to see these types of cameras, specifically designed for body temperature control by groups, in very crowded accesses, such as schools, factories, offices, airports, stations, shows or hospitals. The complete kit for its correct operation must include the thermal imager itself, a calibrator and management software.

One of the companies working in this field is D-Link, which has just announced the launch of the DCS-9500T Kit, capable of measuring the body temperature of up to 30 people simultaneously and on the move, which will allow compliance with Covid-19 regulations on access control for massive sites.

This company, specialized in network communication, connectivity and video surveillance solutions, explains in detail what elements are needed to configure a camera like this one, which will become part of the day-to-day life of many spaces in this ‘new normal’ scenario. ‘.

Identification of people with fever

To fulfill its important mission, the thermal imager integrates a wide-angle thermal lens, as well as a high resolution thermal sensor (Uncooled IRFPA microbolometer 400 x 300 pixels), allowing for sharp thermal images and accurate results when identifying people with fever.

Another element to highlight is the Blackbody caliper, which is placed separate from the camera and constantly calibrates the thermal lens and the system temperature algorithms based on environmental temperature measurements and other values, so as to ensure maximum reliability in the measurement of body temperature, achieving precision of + -0.3Cº

Together with the thermal lens, the D-Link DCS-9500T camera integrates a motorized varifocal optical lens with a 2 megapixel CMOS sensor with 1080p resolution and WDR (wide dynamic range), so that the camera creates exceptional high quality images from the thermal lens.

The readings are displayed on any PC that installs the comprehensive CMS software included in the kit, which allows complete monitoring of the body temperatures of all the people or groups that pass in front of the camera. It is also possible to activate facial recognition to perform actions in access control, such as opening doors.