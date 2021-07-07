How to measure regulatory risk in large technology according to Capital Group

Regarding the largest technology companies in North America, it seems that the regulatory risk has never been greater. Most of the big tech platforms face pressure from US and European authorities, although Capitol legislators seem more inclined to act, rather than do nothing.

“As an Internet analyst, I may find myself in the unusual situation of having studied another intense regulatory cycle in my role as a bank analyst: the Dodd-Frank legislative process initiated in the wake of the global financial crisis. During that period, I spent many weeks in meetings on Capitol Hill with prominent lobbyists and members of Congress in a due diligence study focused on large American banks. Living through that experience has helped me calibrate my thoughts on three key issues a. those faced by big tech, which fall mainly into the categories of privacy, content and antitrust laws. Before delving into them, I will explain how my experience as a bank analyst has influenced my opinions. “

Applying the lessons learned from Dodd-Frank to this normative cycle in which big technology is immersed

Trying to predict the exact nature of the results that the regulation produces is a rather uncertain task. From the experience of Tracy Li, Analyst at Capital Group, gaining an analytical edge in predicting these results can be quite difficult. In his view, investors tend to spend too much time on this as, in my opinion, it is better to put more effort into trying to assess how companies that are capable and willing to do so should adapt to regulatory change.

Companies can survive, and even prosper, after intense regulatory cycles. The Dodd-Frank Act included almost 28,000 new rules and restrictions for banks. Revenue streams were depleted, capital requirements doubled, and compliance costs skyrocketed. At the time, some thought that the big banks were simply not profitable as an investment. However, starting in 2013, some large banks managed to weather the storm and easily outperform the market as a whole for the rest of the decade.

Compliance is a powerful and often underrated quality that distinguishes winners from losers. In the years after the Dodd-Frank Act was passed, banks adapted to the new regulations through a restructuring that led them to change their mix of activities; In addition, they became more efficient, learned to optimize capital, and developed new competitive advantages in the areas of technology and marketing.

The starting valuations matter a lot. The strong bullish trend that the large banks recorded after the Dodd-Frank Act was passed is mainly explained by their low initial valuations. In the opinion of the manager’s analyst, some of the large US technology companies, such as Alphabet and Facebook, already discount a typical crisis associated with regulations in light of past studies of other sectors that faced this type of pressure. These tech giants also trade cheaper than Visa and Mastercard, two companies that I consider high-quality with competitive advantages and pricing ability.

Political issues often outweigh economic logic in policymaking. Tracy Li believes that there are many instances of irrational policies and unintended consequences in banking regulations. For example, regulators realized that the SLR (supplementary leverage ratio) standard applied to large banks did not quite work as intended, but it took more than ten years to recalibrate, coupled with the risk of a deep recession . (The rule stipulated the amount of ordinary capital that banks had to maintain in relation to their total exposure to indebtedness).

Big Tech Face Three Regulatory Risks: Privacy, Content, and Antitrust Laws

When looking at the top regulatory risks facing technology companies today, three broad categories are distinguished: privacy and data protection, content control and moderation and antitrust action.

In Tracy Li’s view, privacy or content concerns could reinforce, rather than weaken, the advantages of larger platforms. These companies often boast well-established protocols and more resources to address privacy and legal issues. I will briefly address each of them below.

Privacy: It is a question full of nuances and trade-offs, so legislation will not be imminent. Companies will take more steps to regulate themselves and each other as regulations try to catch up.

What is often overlooked by media headlines is that restrictions on data privacy and transparency enacted by companies could be more disruptive to the industry than state regulations. A recent example is IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers), where we have Apple making changes to its operating system. The advertising technology industry relies heavily on personal data from Apple IDFA user data and third-party cookies to manage personalized ads. Google also has plans to phase out third-party cookies in its Chrome Internet browser.

Ultimately, competitive advantages are likely to fall to companies that have access to first-hand data or data collected from their own platforms or ecosystems. Companies with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, such as Google and Facebook, could also have an advantage.

In this context, the regulatory landscape is likely to become increasingly complex as more governments introduce new legislation on data privacy. Therefore, I believe that the recent laws passed in Europe and the United States could have the unintended consequence of favoring the largest companies in the sector to the detriment of their smaller rivals.

Contents: As an example, there has been a lot of debate around Article 230 in Washington and, in my opinion, it is most likely that it will not be repealed, but reformed.

This article, enacted in the United States under the Communications Decency Act of 1996, provides limited federal immunity to providers and users of interactive computer services. To date, Internet companies have largely shielded themselves from content posted on their platforms.

I predict that a bipartisan consensus will be formed to force Internet platforms to increase transparency and report on content management, eliminating those established by court order within 24 hours. This implies a possible increase in compliance costs and a higher frequency of fines, although this increase in costs will also expand the competitive advantages for larger companies.

Antitrust: Returning to her big bank analogy, Tracy Li sees a big difference between the two regulatory cycles is that antitrust laws are much more directed at Internet companies. Perhaps anti-competition laws for big Internet platforms are now what “safety and soundness” was once for big banks: it is the most important systemic problem that legislators are looking at.

Consequently, like the ‘too big to fail’ framework applied to banks, we could see a framework in place for Internet platforms where size-differentiated anti-competition rules are applied.

He does not believe that there will be any significant dissolution of companies, but he does believe that it will be much more difficult to undertake M&A operations in the future on a relevant scale. House investigations into the “monopoly power” of Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook are an example of the increased scrutiny that future deals could be subjected to.

In one example of how difficult antitrust prosecution can be, on June 28, a federal judge dismissed antitrust lawsuits filed against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission (CFC) and dozens of attorneys general. The judge stated that the arguments included in the CFC’s lawsuit did not support the allegations of Facebook’s alleged monopoly in the social media sector. It remains to be seen whether the CFC will modify its claim and re-file it later.

As with most government or regulatory actions, it should be remembered that the first report or first version of a bill almost never represents the exact text of the final regulation or law. Any changes to the antitrust law are very likely to produce notable differences from the proposed laws.

Similarly, antitrust lawsuits often end in liquidations or fines, rather than the dissolution of a company. In this context, large companies could endeavor to mitigate any potential effects, as well as self-regulate. In this regard, it should be noted that mergers and acquisitions carried out in the past have allowed many small companies to grow and mature under the umbrella of large parent companies.

For example, WhatsApp, Facebook’s messaging service, has more than 2 billion monthly users on average, spread over 180 countries, and even so, it only contributes a small fraction of the income that the entity receives. Alphabet gets most of its revenue and profits from advertising; by contrast, its Waymo autonomous driving unit and its Verily health sciences division generate virtually no revenue.

However, these technologies of the future could be worth several billion dollars to investors as independent businesses. Thanks to them, companies could be attractive investments regardless of future regulatory measures, given the long-term growth of the sectors in which they operate.

Conclution

Leading Internet and technology platforms face a variety of challenges, from privacy and content moderation issues to antitrust laws and regulatory pressures. However, Tracy Li believes that privacy or content concerns could reinforce, rather than weaken, the advantages of larger platforms, as these companies often boast well-established protocols and extensive resources to resolve issues. legal and related to privacy.

On the other hand, regulatory outcomes are difficult to predict accurately and are often less important in determining a company’s success, compared to other factors related to the business itself, especially the adaptability of the management team, its ability to develop new innovative products and services and the valuations registered at that time. Focusing on these metrics and keeping an eye on legal and regulatory developments will help you find attractive investment opportunities in companies facing these pressures.