Currently the vast majority of activities we do on our devices revolve around the internet. Even editing a file we hope it will sync changes with our other devices, not to mention uuse platforms like Netflix or reading Applesfera. Therefore, having a good connection speed is important for the experience to be comfortable.

How to measure our internet connection speed

To measure our connection speed we will use a web page dedicated to measuring these speeds. Of pages of this type there are several, in our case we will use fast.com provided by Netflix.

The test procedure is very simple. Without going into too much detail the page deals with download a document of a certain size on our computer and time it takes. Later it takes that same file and uploads it to the server and again times the time. When finished, delete the downloaded file and offer us our upload and download speed.

We can use this system on our iPhone, iPad or Mac. The steps to use this tool are as follows:

We open Safari (or another browser) on our device.

We enter fast.com

We wait for the download test to complete.

We tap on Show more information.

We wait for the load test to complete.

The website will show us various information, as we see in the image:

The largest number in the center of the screen is our download speed.

At the bottom right, next to Loading, we see our loading speed, that is, the upload speed.

Finally, the Latency section, where we are shown the time it takes for our device to respond to the server and vice versa.

How to improve our internet connection speed

There are many guides to improve the connection speed of our devices, we are going to focus on the basics. Before starting, but, it is important to remember that to have a reliable reading the best thing is repeat the test several times. Something like five or six times in a time span of about 10 minutes will give us, on average, a more realistic reading than an isolated result.

That said, let’s see what are the values ​​that we would expect from our internet connection.

Without fiber optic: between 1 and 10 Mbps.

With fiber optics and connected via Wi-Fi: between 100 and 300 Mbps.

With fiber optics and connected by cable: between 300 and 700 Mbps.

If the connection is made via cable there are two main recommendations. The first is that let’s use a cable of sufficient category to be able to transmit full speed. A CAT-5 cable is only capable of 100Mbps, so we need a CAT-5e, CAT-6 or higher cable. We can consult the category on the same cable, it is usually written on it.

The second recommendation is close all those apps or services that may be using bandwidth, if we are downloading content, watching movies, synchronizing files and also making a FaceTime call or sharing our screen we will notice it on the connection.

If the connection is made via Wi-Fi, in addition to closing the apps as we discussed in the previous paragraph, it is important that we approach the router. Surely we will all have heard that the closer to the router the better, but there is a very useful little trick less known: once we have approached the router disconnect from Wi-Fi and reconnect. Why? So that when reconnecting to the router, if available, we use the 5GHz network, a change that, otherwise, does not always occur automatically.

And just like that, with these steps we can measure the internet connection that our devices have, assess whether it is a good speed and, if necessary, make some improvements to make the experience the best it can be.