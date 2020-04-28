The home office modality is a trend in companies, driven by the circulation restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Thinking of making this process dynamic and productive, the Six Sigma Brasil has just launched the Productivity Management Model for Home Office to enable a series of improvements focused on remote work. The Model is based on Lean and ECRS methodologies (acronym used for the Eliminate, Combine, Reorganize and Simplify actions) and allows to maximize the results expected by companies and provide visibility to managers.

“With this system, many opportunities for improvement can be implemented in the practice of home office”, observes Clóvis Bergamo, CEO of Six Sigma Brasil. “Even before the quarantine imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, large companies had been establishing this work model, in view of its benefits. Among them is the possibility of reducing transportation and food costs, for example, in addition to increasing the quality of life of employees, who start gaining autonomy to manage their schedules and freedom to deliver the results, regardless of the workload “, explains Clóvis.

But some challenges still need to be overcome, especially in the areas that operate systematically in the face-to-face model. Myths such as the idea that unsupervised professionals do not pay and the fear that loss of focus, distractions and the lack of indicators may impair performance can hamper distance work and even harm results.

Model

The Home Office Management Model is based on four steps that consist of mapping functions, establishing objectives for each function based on best process management practices, defining parameters and business objectives, monitoring, managing and reviewing if necessary.

According to Clóvis, the first step is to map the activities carried out in each area. “Often they are not even documented. The survey is carried out with employees. The idea is that, with this survey, it is possible to define the main objectives of the functions of each area”, details Clóvis, stressing that this is not the time to review processes, but to understand what is being done, how it is being done and to define parameters. From there it is important to prioritize activities that are paramount to business objectives.

The second step is to define the business objectives and which efficiency and effectiveness indicators should be achieved. Each area can have its own goals so that business objectives are met, so it is important that everyone knows the company’s business objectives and indicators, prioritizing the focus of the work.

In the third stage, we understand the management itself. The monitoring of the routine should be carried out based on the objectives defined, preferably weekly. “In this case, it is recommended to use a dashboard tool to visualize the evolution of processes and that frequent meetings are held with your team”, guides Clóvis.

The last step of the Home Office Management Model encompasses all the previous steps, in order to provide the manager with an individualized performance analysis and that the fundamentals of routine management are used. In this way, it is possible to implement improvements, review and streamline processes, optimizing their results. “What was supposed to be just an adaptation of the face-to-face work model for the home office, becomes a great opportunity for continuous improvement, enabling the vision of the entire process, modernization and adaptation to a more flexible structure. The great advantage is that once adopted this model, it can become perennial in the organization, even with the face-to-face work “, concludes Clóvis.

About Six Sigma Brasil

Six Sigma Brasil is a specialist in the area of ​​Process and Quality Management, working with consulting projects, events, lectures and online or face-to-face training, which give its participants important certifications in Continuous Improvement and Project Management. Its objective is to integrate organizations and professionals and improve efficiency and excellence in the management of companies across the country. The company brings together more than 11,000 associates who share a common interest in discussing trends, sharing best practices and fostering knowledge. Learn more at: https://www.leansixsigma.com.br/

