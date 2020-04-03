         How to mark emails with indicators of different colors on our iPhone or iPad

A good system to organize our email is to mark it with indicators, those little flags that appear next to the messages. In this way we can highlight important messages and classify them. We can also mark with indicators of different colors, for an even more efficient system.

On the Mac, marking with a specific color indicator is as easy as touch the small arrow-shaped button immediately to the right of the flag to mark and choose the color we want to use. On our iPhone or iPad, however, the process is somewhat different.

Swiping is a good option, but …

In general, to mark a message in the Mail app, slide your finger from right to left over the message and press Indicator, doing so, however, we can only mark messages in one color. To mark the messages in various colors, the steps are as follows:

We open the Mail app on our iPhone or iPad.

We find the message we want to mark and open it.

We touch the answer button (the arrow to the left).

We choose Mark with indicator.

We choose the color with which we want to mark it.

Let’s keep in mind that the color we choose in this section is will become the default color with which we will mark the subsequent messages when using the swipe gesture.

In this simple way we can continue to organize our messages by color on our iPhone or iPad just as we would on our Mac. One of the many features of Mail.

