It does not matter if you have been playing your favorite video game a few minutes ago, or if you have already dedicated hours to that game that you could not spend. Having to repeat all the progress for a restart of your console can be a very frustrating situation. Imagine if we transfer that to all your previews of all your games. So that you do not go through it, in this article we want to teach you how to manage the data of games saved on PS4, and what you have to do to store them in your PSN account and have them at hand.

The importance of saved games on PS4

Of course, we are sure that some will still think that protecting the data of your PS4 is a waste of time. Let us tell you that it is a process that takes just a few seconds, and can save you entire hours of dedication. Unless you’re running out of time or plan to repeat the narrative thread of each title multiple times, you should make a backup copy.

When you do, you rest assured that all the progress made so far remains safeguarded. You are not obliged to continue from there always. In fact, you can have multiple backups for each game, and freely choose from which instance to proceed.

In this way, if your console software collapses if you unfortunately suffer a fire, a flood or a theft, everything you have achieved will be safe. No matter what happens.

But there are other reasons, thanks to Sony’s cloud backup system, by logging in with your PSN account at a friend’s house, you can recover your PS4 data and continue the game where you left it at home. And if you record data again on that PS4 of your friend, when you return to your home your saved PS4 games will be there, updated and waiting for you! It looks like magic, right?

Automatically save your PS4 data to the cloud

This is undoubtedly the best solution. Not the cheapest, of course. After all, in order to access such a feature, you’ll need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus. This has a cost of 59.99 euros per year, or $ 9.99 a month. Obviously, it is advisable to invest a little and forget about it for a long time. Not only because we can keep PS4 games saved without bothering about it, but also because we are going to enjoy other advantages such as being able to play online, free titles every month. In summary, this console does not make much sense if it is not accompanied by PlayStation Plus.

If you already have this platform, you have 100 GB of cloud storage for your data. You have to know that you can only automatically record progress on your main console. Most users don’t own more than one, so that’s not a problem.

In order for the game save to stay active, you must either keep the PS4 on, or at least make sure that the Sleep Mode does not disconnect it from the Internet, if you want it to rest.

Also, another minor detail, you have to make sure that the automatic saving option is enabled from the Settings. By default it comes that way, but check it for doubts. Please note that you can also specify an automatic backup for only some games, and not others. If you want to prioritize part of your 100 GB in this way, it is not a bad idea.

This procedure, when performed for the first time, can take hours. Keep it in mind.

Save your PS4 data to the cloud manually

On the other hand, those who prefer it, will be able to save their progress manually. This may be recommended for example if you have two consoles, something not very frequent but that may happen. Under those circumstances, you will have to take care of the matter yourself.

It is not a complicated tutorial and, even, there are actually two options:

If the game is on the screen, you have to open its options Choose the function Download the data saved on your PS4 You can choose a specific file or let it download everything

or secondly

If you are in the main menu, you can do the same from the Console Preferences Once in them go to Saved Data Management Then select to generate a backup of these progress

At this point, you will notice that the system asks you more than once if you are sure to save the data. This is because not all games support multiple saved files. In those cases, you must be sure that you want to preserve only the last one, which would be normal for progress. In others, you can take advantage of storing multiple files simultaneously.

Can I share my saved PS4 games?

This is a very common question among users of the Sony console. The interesting thing is that, since the data is associated with your PSN account and not with the machine, you can do with them what you want. It is possible to download them, send them to your friends, transfer them to a second PS4 that you have at home. Even transferring them from an old PS4 to a new PS4.

Share it with your friends!