         How to manage and use keyboard languages ​​on our iPhone or iPad

When we write a text on our iPhone or iPad, the language in which we do it is of great importance. It is because predictive keyboard, checker comes into play, keyboard layout, etc. Therefore, being able to add, reorder and delete keyboard languages, as well as move between them, is essential.

How to add, reorder, or delete keyboard languages

All keyboard settings will be done from the same preferences panel, so we first access it. The steps are the following:

We open the Settings app.

We enter General.

We play on the keyboard.

We play on Keyboards.

Now we will add, reorder or delete, we will do it like this:

How to add a keyboard

Press Add new keyboard.

We select the keyboard that we want to add.

How to reorder keyboards

Press Edit at the top.

We use the ≡ symbol to drag and drop the languages ​​in the order we want.

Click OK.

How to delete a keyboard

Press Edit at the top.

We touch the red “-” next to the language name.

Press Delete to confirm.

We tap OK.

Once we have the keyboard languages ​​that we are going to use to write and are properly ordered, let’s see how to alternate between them as we need.

How to change the keyboard and writing language

As we have already commented before, it is vitally important to choose the correct keyboard for each language so that the checker, the predictive keyboard or even the keyboard symbols, for example the “ñ”, work properly. To change keyboard the steps are as follows:

We are located where we want to write: an email, a note, etc.

Hold down the world ball button on the bottom left of the keyboard.

We choose the keyboard that we want to use.

Alternatively we can simply press the world ball button to go rotating through the different keyboards in the order in which we left them in the previous steps. Keep in mind that on the Emoji keyboard the world ball is replaced by an ABC button

And it’s that simple. With these steps the languages ​​available for the keyboard will be to our liking and we can switch between them efficiently as we need one or the other.

