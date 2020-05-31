Although Xiaomi phones generally work very well regardless of price, it is possible that over time your performance will get worse. It is normal, especially on smartphones, since we are filling the memory of the device with apps, documents, photos …

Most of the time, resetting the smartphone to the factory state is more than enough, although that means losing all the information unless we have made a backup in a preventive way. Another solution to make our phone go faster (in this case our Xiaomi device) is through the developer options and the truth is that doing it is really simple.

How to make your Xiaomi device go faster

More than once we have explained what developer options are and what they are for. In summary, these are some advanced settings hidden in the menu of the smartphones and that when unlocking them allow us to modify certain parameters of our devices.

To do it on our Xiaomi device we just have to go to the Device Settings and more specifically On the phone. Once there we just have to locate the section that says MIUI Version and click on it (in Xiaomi you usually have to press three times) until a sign appears indicating that the developer options have been activated.

The next step is to enter these settings that will now be visible and for this we return to the Device Settings, Additional Settings and Developer Options. The next access the Animation level section and modify the following:

Animation level of window: 0.5X

Transitions animation level: 0.5X

Animations duration level: 0.5X

As you can see there are different values ​​for each section and you can even disable these animations completely. We do not recommend doing it because then the menu transitions feel unnatural but nothing happens to do it. You can play with the different values ​​until one convinces you. Luckily it is not irreversible and can be changed whenever we want.

With this we do not really make our Xiaomi device work faster, but all we do is cut the animation speed. What happens is that in our eyes it will seem that the device works much better and although ultimately it can be almost a placebo effect, the truth is that in phones whose performance is not the most optimal it shows and much.

Remember that we have at your disposal many more tricks for Xiaomi terminals, such as learning to accelerate the fingerprint reader of our device or to know how to order all the icons on the desktop with a single gesture.

