Although Xiaomi makes fantastic phones at great prices, all its models do not have to be perfect. Either because we have many applications installed or simply because the model we have is somewhat outdated, XIaomi phone performance may not be optimal.

There are several ways to solve these problems. One of the options to make our smartphone go faster is to access the developer settings and modify the animations and transitions as we explained in this simple tutorial. Another option for the performance of our Xiaomi to be better and especially, to make it light up faster is to do this simple but useful trick that you probably didn’t know. Go for it.

How to make our Xiaomi smartphone turn on faster

Although there are many users who never turn off the smartphone, we will not deny that from time to time it is not a bad idea to do so. Now, I personally know many people who, for whatever reason, turn off their mobile device every day – especially at night. As a general rule, turning on a smartphone does not take more than a couple of minutes, but as we have said above, in the event that we have many apps or the phone is somewhat outdated, this process may take a little longer.

For this reason and to accelerate the start of our Xiaomi Smartphone we just have to follow these simple steps.

Terminal settings

In the Applications section click on Permissions

Automatic start

In this section we will get a list with all the apps that we have installed and which of them start automatically when the phone is turned on. In this way we can choose which ones we want to start and which ones not with what We will be able to alleviate the workload that our smartphone must do every time it is turned on.

The theory is that while some apps start automatically yes or yes for the correct operation of the device, some may not want them to. We just have to deactivate them and that’s it. The fewer apps we have selected, the faster our Xiaomi will start.

You should know that Xiaomi phones have many more tricks tucked up their sleeves. One of our favorites? That the desktop apps are automatically ordered with a simple gesture.

