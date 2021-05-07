How to make your pet have the best development?

In the coming months it will develop and grow a lot, and your role will be key to making this change positive and appropriate. According to Royal Canin experts, the person who can help you the most, and who will closely follow your life together, is the veterinarian. The first visit to the clinic is essential and the sooner the better, to check that your new partner is well and to also advise you on prevention, diet, check-ups …

From that moment on, the vet will monitor your pet during the different phases of development and growth. For everything to start well, the ideal is to prepare well for their arrival, taking into account everything that the puppy or kitten will need, as well as making the introductions with their new family in a quiet environment.

In addition, it will be very important to reinforce all the learning that he is doing, either by rewarding him with a bit of his food, a moment of play or caresses. Education will also be a key factor for a good coexistence and setting the rules from the beginning. For example, hours and areas to eat, rooms where you cannot enter or sofas where you should not get on.

In the case of cats, it is very useful, to avoid difficulties later, to teach them from a young age to use the carrier, leaving it open so they can play with it and even putting some of their objects inside so that the smell is familiar to them.