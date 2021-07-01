How to make your passwords strong and impregnable

We use passwords for everything from unlocking our mobile phone to computer, to consulting our online banking and being able to read our email. Our mobile devices store a large number of passwords, and not all of them are equally secure and robust. Until a few years ago, and in some Internet portals it continues to occur, passwords could only be one sequence of letters or numbers. Something very simple to burst by brute force. If you are one of those people who does not complicate when creating a password, you are interested in reading our proposals. Getting a password that is very difficult to break or takes a long time is just a matter of applying a few simple rules.

We propose you a challenge before you start applying the changes that we suggest. There are several pages that allow check if a password has already been violated, how many times or how safe it is and how long it would take to get hold of it. We suggest this website, so you can do the necessary tests and see what security you apply in general. If you come across the message that your password is not completely secure or that it has managed to be hacked, take note of these tips.

What is a weak password?

That which due to its composition or having been used numerous times, it is fully exposed to massive attack. You probably don’t know it, but surely that password that you used in your first steps on the Internet, no longer has any type of protection. Oddly enough, there are people who are not able to offer security in their passwords, and they limit themselves to 1234 to qwerty or 0000. Do not think that it is a weak password that will not have any type of incidence. They can steal your seller profile on any platform and start committing scams on your behalf, and this is something that happens practically daily. Fortunately, a higher authentication is now required to be able to make changes to the passwords in many places, it could be sending a text message to your mobile, an email or a push notification. But it does not take away so that it happens.

How to make your password more secure

Many devices, whether mobile phones, tablets or computers, offer the ability to create strong passwords. They are formed by a sequence of numbers, letters and symbols, and are automatically stored in an encrypted cloud that only you have access to. But we are going to offer you the way to create your own passwords so that they offer a high degree of security and you can easily remember them. It is not that complicated, you just have to use a little imagination.

In the first place, those of us who use the Castilian alphabet have a great ally to elaborate a password, it’s about the letter Ñ, which is not available in other languages. Think that this letter is a good point of support when working on a secure password. Well, we are going to exemplify the creation of a strong password in several steps.

1.- Think of a word that you can easily remember, better if it is long. If it is related to you or any of your hobbies, the better. For example, athletics.

2.- We think of a 4-digit number, avoiding a date that is directly related to you, such as your birth. Think of a historical event that you remember well, for example, the year in which Spain won the World Cup, 20210.

3.- Separate the 4 figures into 2 parts of 2 digits, the first two will go in front of the word and the last two behind. We would then have 20 athletics10.