Bathe your pet

If you live with a dog, you could bathe him frequently, especially if you live in the country or your pet has gotten dirty. However, some pets they only need to wash up once in a while, so you should consult it previously with your trusted veterinarian.

Place your dog in a bathtub or bucket and wet his coat with a hose. Then apply the pet shampoo and make a lather with your hands. Finally, rinse well to remove all traces of shampoo.