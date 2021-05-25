How to make your dog happy

Massage regularly

Giving your pet a massage will reduce his stress levels and alleviate any discomfort or joint pain he may be experiencing. Thus, a slow massage that reaches the muscles, fat and bones can calm a nervous dog in a matter of seconds.

In addition, daily massages can prolong the quality of life of your pet (and without a doubt you will be making him immensely happy). Also, rubbing your pet’s joints can prepare him for physical activity and help him relax right afterward.

Some dog breeds, such as the Mastiff and Great Dane, are prone to arthritis. Therefore, in addition to a daily massage you could provide you with nutritional supplements to keep you healthy.