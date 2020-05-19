Facebook users can already customize their own avatar and use it as a profile picture, send it as a sticker in Messenger, post it as a reply in comments or send stickers as images on other platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

These avatars, which bear a close resemblance to Snapchat’s Bitmoji, can be customized from head to toe as Facebook added new hairstyles, complexions and wardrobes for their global launch.

These are some of the stickers that Facebook will automatically create when you finish customizing your avatar.

If you want to create your Facebook avatar, follow these steps:

Open the Facebook app on your phone and click on the more options icon, which is the one with three horizontal lines. After you click on View more. Select the Avatars option at the top of the list. Click the Next button to start customizing your avatar. Facebook offers you the mirror option, which is the circular icon that you can find to the right of your avatar to open your front camera so you can create your avatar as close to you as possible. To get started, the first thing you’ll need to choose is your skin tone. Then, select your style and hair color. Choose the shape of your face, add freckles or moles, and you can also add expression lines. Select the shape and color of your eyes, and add makeup if you wish, and select the shape of your eyebrows and their color. You can also choose from 10 types of lenses. Now choose the shape that’s closest to your nose. Then select your lips, and add a lip colour if you wish, or facial hair, either a moustache or beard. Finally, select one of 10 body shape options, choose an outfit, and add a hat or turban. If you think your avatar is ready, click on the dove in the upper right corner.

Once your avatar is created, you can share it in your Facebook news feed or set it as a profile picture.

In addition, Facebook will automatically add a number of stickers to your gallery so that you can send them via Messenger or place them in comments. These stickers can also be sent as images on other platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram or Twitter.