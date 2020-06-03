Now Facebook allows you to create a small, fully personalized avatar that you can use as a profile photo. But not only that, since you can also send it in Messenger, publish it in the comments of your publications and more. Here is how to create yours.

To make your avatar you will have to do the following:

Open the Facebook application on your phone

On the home page head to the settings in the icon with the three horizontal lines in the bottom corner

At the bottom of the menu choose the option “See more”

You will see an option that says “Avatars”hit it there

Then you can start creating yours, choosing different hairstyles, outfits and more

Once you’re done hit the popcorn at the top of your screen to start using it

If you want to use it as your profile picture once you’re done customizing you just need to:

In the menu of your avatar select the share arrow

Choose “Use as temporary profile picture”

Choose the pose that your avatar will have on your photo

Click on “Share” and voila!

You can also use your avatar in the comments on Facebook posts as follows:

Once you have finished creating yours go back to the main page

Choose a publication and open the comments

When you are about to write yours you will see the emoji symbol on the right side of the screen. Hit it there

A tab will open and in the background you will see the icon of the avatars, open it to post yours in the publication

Remember that avatars are exclusive to the Facebook app, so you will not be able to create them from your web browser. And if they do not appear in your app, it may need an update. Go to the Google Play Store and make sure to update it to the latest version. This is how to create your Facebook avatar and share it with your friends.

.