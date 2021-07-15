How to make videos on TikTok? The guide not to fail | Tec Review

The app that is talked about every time and the one that was crowned during the pandemic. And if you already spend seeing the creations of others, we leave you these tips of how to make videos on TikTok.

On Tec ReviewWe spoke with Abril Borjas, a marketer by profession and content creator on social networks, who is dedicated to making videos of how you can make your clips.

She, like everyone else, started from scratch, experimenting, trial and error and currently has 360,000 followers and 2.7 million “likes”.

These are some of his tips for you to make eye-catching videos on a budget:

How to make videos on TikTok, the first steps

Identify what you are good at

Abril says that it is important to identify what you like to do, what you are good at, what audience you want to reach or if you want to imitate choreography.

After having that part defined, you start doing several TikToks, you put the tags or the trendy song on it and wait for the algorithm do its magic.

If you uploaded six videos, Abril Borjas recommends you see which was the one that had the most interactions and reaches and with that start creating content with the same theme.

From there you can define your community and your topic, and go perfecting.

“While a 15-year-old girl liked your TikTok and then you launch another one that is for a 25-year-old, your followers leave,” he says.

Another important point that the tiktoker recommends is to update you, that you look at the trends, the songs, filters, tags, affections and challenges that are in trend so that the algorithm works in your favor.

We recommend: How to use TikTok to boost your entrepreneurship

How to start?

April started creating content on YouTube, but says it was something informal that she did as a hobby when she was a student. “At first, only my mother and aunts saw it,” he says.

Later, he continued to make his content on Instagram because he liked to see profiles that had very beautiful photos and videos, which later, after starting to research and study, he managed to create a pleasant profile on said social network.

When the users of the networks began to ask Abril how he did the editing of his photos and videos by direct messages from Instagram, it was that he identified that explaining how to make videos would be a great idea, so he decided to make it into a video for the whole public.

With the arrival of TikTok, a friend told her to try it with videos of her dog Milo, because both had the perception that people only came to the social network to see puppies, kittens and cute things.

Abril remembers that she uploaded two versions of the video on TikTok, one of her pet and the other behind the scenes. He was surprised that the second version shot up in sights.

Which led her to the conclusion that her dog was not the one with the views, but the tutorial on “how she did” that video of her dog.

“I fired my dog ​​and started doing behind the scenes for TikTok,” he says.

His content has grown so much that he now has his website where he gives more personalized classes for content creation, which is abrilborjas.com

We recommend: This is how the geopolitical context impacts Huawei, TikTok and WeChat

Why do tiktoks?

Abril Borjas gave her videos a purpose.

It all started as a hobby and ended up becoming a source of income, since brands look to it for paid campaigns and also on his own he teaches Master Classes around the creation of digital content for social networks.

@ abrilborjasMore tutorials on my profile 😍✨ ♬ good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

How to make quality tiktoks on a low budget?

The content creator ensures that generating a clear and creative tiktok, even if it is not so elaborate, brings you closer to people, because it will make it easier for them to replicate it.

Sometimes it is more important that people know what you want to communicate to them, rather than a very elaborate video.

However, Abril Borjas says that there are small technical details that can give your TikTok a bonus:

Use natural light: It’s the best, he says, because TikTok has a lot of effects that need light so they can look good.

Use the editing tools: the tiktoker comments that it is not necessary that you use them all to make a good material. She recommends starting with the basic effects of the application, which are very intuitive. Later you can try more complex tools and tricks.

Don’t break your head if you don’t have an idea: Abril insists that tiktoks are very worthwhile, since it is a large community and you can be inspired by other users to make similar content, but adapted to the topics you master.

Take advantage of the algorithm and trends: Unlike Instagram, TikTok is a bit more friendly with its algorithm And there are occasions when you make a simple video, without so much elaboration and it goes viral. On the other hand, the other social network favors aesthetics more.

“For example, during the first confinement due to the pandemic, the trend of wearing an outfit pillow came out, several imitated that trend. The idea is to push you with content from other creators, but that your personal touch and experience is what gives you exposure. But you have to push through the trends that already exist to attract new users to your account and start living the experience, “he says.

That is, when you have no ideas, the Tiktoker recommends you brainstorm ideas from other accounts.

It may interest you: Content creator? Tips (or tipping) can save you

TikTok or reels?

The also marketer and social media expert responds that TikTok is an application and Reels is an Instagram function.

It is not a secret to anyone that growing up on Instagram is very complicated. But with the birth of TikTok, Instagram did not want to be left behind and created the Reels tool to capture attention and beat its competition.

Abril assures that the reason why Facebook – owner of Instagram – created Reels, a more user-friendly algorithm, was to make it more widely used.

As for duplicating content, that is, uploading your TikTok to Reels, Abril says that it is not prohibited, but you can do it depending on the profile of your community.

“Sometimes it is the same profile on Instagram as on TikTok, or sometimes not. In my case, I don’t think I have the same profile on TikTok as on Instagram. Then, the same TikTok content does not always fit on Instagram and vice versa”, He details.

He adds that network users and content creators realized that with Tik Tok they did not have to juggle as much as on Instagram, and that is why they went to the new social network.

The point is that Instagram privileges aesthetics and the extremely visual.

Well, with this you already have the basics to create content to promote your business or service. If you want to know more details on how to edit, check the tutorials on Abril Borjas’ Tik Tok account.