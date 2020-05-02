Over the past month, people have dedicated an average of 15,000 million minutes a day to WhatsApp calls, which is equivalent to something more than 1,900 years. This is the result of the home confinement we live through because of the Covid-19 pandemic that keeps people at home and away from family and friends.

Video calls to 8 on WhatsApp

Aware of the importance of this service, and thinking about its rivals, on WhatsApp they decided to increase the user limit for group calls and video calls. And they have already, since today.

As announced by Facebook “Starting today, We double the number of participants that a WhatsApp video call or voice call can have from 4 to 8 people ”. A great measure but one that requires meeting an essential requirement: all the mobile phones of the users participating in the group call must have the latest version of WhatsApp installed:

– WhatsApp v2.20.141 on Android

– WhatsApp v2.20.50 on iOS

What if you have an older version? Well, that person it cannot be added to the conversation until you update your app. For this you can go to the Play Store on Android or the App Store on iOS and manually update the WhatsApp application. If it does not let you, it is that you will still have to wait a little longer due to your brand, system or model of mobile.

How to create a group video call to 8 by WhatsApp

In both Android and iOS you must do the following:

1- Open WhatsApp and go to the third tab, the one that puts Calls

2- Find the phone icon with the symbol ‘+’In the bottom right corner and click

3- Now give to New Group Call

4- Start to add contacts up to a maximum of seven (7 + 1 with you)

5- Start a call or video call

6- You can also initiate a call within a WhatsApp group chat or an individual contact, giving the camera icon, the ‘+’ symbol and adding participants