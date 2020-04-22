They have been slow, but WhatsApp video calls from more than four people are now available. The company behind the most used messaging app on the planet had announced the arrival of this feature weeks ago, with the aim of regaining some of the lost ground against alternatives such as Zoom or Houseparty, due to WhatsApp’s limitation of not allowing make group calls with more than four participants.

Now, WhatsApp has extended the limit of participants in video calls to eight people. However, if you have tried to make such a group call in the past few days, you may not have found the option. There is a reason, and in this article we explain why, and how you can solve it to make your video calls with the other members of your groups.

Make video calls with up to 8 people on WhatsApp step by step

First of all, it is necessary to take into account the main requirement that you must fulfill so that you and the other members of the conversation can carry out a group conference: it is as simple as have the latest available beta version of WhatsApp installed. At the time of publishing this article, this version corresponds to edition 2.20.50.25 in the case of iOS devices, or 2.20.133 in Android devices. To be part of the WhatsApp beta program, you just have to join the app testing program that we link below, and then update the app in the same way that you would normally, through Google Play.

Make a video call with members of an existing group

Once all the participants of the group have the latest version of WhatsApp installed, the steps to make a group video call They are the same ones that would have to be followed to make any video call:

Open WhatsApp and enter the group in which you want to make the video call.

Tap the call button, located in the upper right corner, represented by a phone icon and a +.

Select the group contacts with whom you want to make the video call. If all the participants have updated the app to the latest version, you can choose a total of seven contacts from the same group.

Tap the video camera icon that will appear to the right of the contacts you have chosen to start the call. Your friends will receive a notification on their mobile phones, and they can accept or reject the invitation to enter the video call. If they accept it, you will start to see them and the group video call will start in WhatsApp.

Make a video call without creating a group

The view above is the fastest way to make a video call of up to eight people on WhatsApp, but it is not the only one.

If you want, it is also possible make a video call with several people without creating a group chat for it. The process is as simple as the previous one:

Open WhatsApp and go to the “Calls” tab. Tap on the button at the bottom right to make a new call.

Select the “New group call” option and choose a maximum of seven people.

Tap the camera icon to start the video call.





