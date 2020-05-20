Users can create video call rooms from Facebook on the web and app, and from Messenger for mobile and desktop.

Photo:

Facebook / Courtesy

At the end of last month, Facebook launched Messenger Rooms, its video call service to compete with Zoom and the other applications that flood the market. Now the app allows you to create videoconference rooms of up to 50 members and we explain how to do it.

Users can create video call rooms from Facebook on the web and app, and from Messenger for mobile and desktop.

While that people can join a room, previously created, through an invitation without the need to have an account on those social networks.

According to Facebook, in the future users will also be able to enter Messenger Rooms from Instagram, WhatsApp and Portal.

Create a room in Messenger Rooms on the Web

Below the option to create a publication you will see a new icon in the shape of a video camera called, click on it.

Three options will appear: Room activity, where you can select the theme of your room, such as: Graduation party, Birthday, Happy hour, Family, Let’s talk, Dinner, among others. Select the one you want or create your own.

Then comes the time to choose your guests. For this you must select between the option to invite all your friends or invite specific people.

To invite people who are not your friend on Facebook, choose the option to invite specific people and you can share the link in the room to invite other people to join, even those who are not on your friends list or do not have an account from Facebook or Messenger.

Choose the date and time of your room and click “Next”.

The invitation to your room will be sent to your guests automatically and your video conference can start. You can also post your room on your wall, although only your guests will be able to see it.

Once inside the room, Messenger Rooms offers you the option to share your screen with other guests, lock or open your camera and microphone, and see the participants of the call.

By clicking on see the participants of the call, you will be able to access the option Block the room to prevent other people from entering, and you will also find the link of the room to invite other people who are outside of Facebook.

How to create a room in Messenger Rooms in the Messenger app

Click on the people icon at the bottom of the screen next to the Chats option.

Choose “Create a room” and a video call will start automatically.

Set up your room, choose if you invite your Facebook contacts or external people

Then click the Share link button. You can copy and paste this link, send it by text message or by Hangouts, by message on Instagram, by email, Messenger, and by clicking on More the app will offer you more options. You can also publish your room in your Stories so that your contacts can join.

Once the video conference has started you will be able to access more configuration options.

Once the link to your room has been shared, you will have to wait for your guests to connect. When your guests arrive you will see four icons at the bottom, one to share the link with other people, switch between the front and main camera, activate or deactivate the microphone and leave or end the room.

By sliding the options menu upwards, Messenger Rooms will offer you the option to use the speaker, activate or deactivate the camera, lock the room to prevent other people from entering, see the members of the room and you can also share the screen of your phone with the other guests in your room.

It may interest you:

Facebook Shops will allow you to design your own virtual store

How to make your avatar on Facebook

Upload your photos and videos from Facebook to Google in one click

.