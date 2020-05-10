Take the best of others and shape it to create a new concept while being similar. That’s TikTok, mixing the Twitter concept of short content with the Snapchat – YouTube concept of making videos and composing a micro-story. And right now it is the network that is used the most alongside those of messaging, promoted above all by the largest demographic in terms of social networks, adolescents.

Put songs on TikTok

Let’s get down to business, did you just make a TikTok account and want to know how songs get into a video? Well check it out:

Start video

Open TikTok. Look for the ‘+’ icon on the bottom. Press to open the create new video interface. Choose if u wantn video of 15 or 60 seconds. Now look up, you will see the icon ‘Sound’. Press it.

Add Songs

Now it will come out all the catalog of songs and sounds that TikTok offers you to add to your video. Choose the one you want. If you scroll down to the bottom you will find the song section ‘Viral / Trending’, and if you hit the section ‘Everything’ right next to the word ‘Trending’, you will see all the topics that are more viral and used.

Use your own song

But you may also want to use a song or sound that you have on your mobile. To do this, just when you click on Add a Sound / Add a Sound and enter the sound catalog of the app, look for the command at the top left ‘My Sound / My Sound’. Give it and you can use any audio file you have on your smartphone, although as the app warns “that they do not have another person’s intellectual property”.

Use a song from another TikTok video

Have you seen a video of someone on TikTok and want to use the same song? Put the video back, and notice that during playback, A rounded icon appears in the lower right corner. Go and you will go to the file of the musical theme that sounds in that video. In fact you will see all the TikTok videos that use the same song. Look for the camera icon below, the one that says ‘Use this Sound‘Press it and it will take you to the interface to record your video with that background theme.

To record

You already have the song you were looking for. Now hit the Red button and record your TikTok

Editing your video

Video trim

Just below the filters icon -for you to add the one that best hits you- you have the one of Adjust Clip. We are going to edit in a non-linear way a little. Press it and you will see below a time bar that you can adjust, in case you want to cut some part of the video that you don’t like.

Dubbing

Do you want to add additional voices to the clip you just recorded? Press the icon Voiceover in the same row of icons as the filters and clippings, and record and adjust voice audio to put it in the TikTok.

Audio trim

Do you see the icon the musical lyrics with scissors? Press it and you will be in an interface that loads the entire musical track of the chosen song. If instead of using the beginning of that theme you want, for example, the chorus, slide over the bar with your finger huntil the song starts where you want.

Background noise

TikTok is a portable editing mini-studio, and in case some background sound has been strained into the video that you don’t want to have, you have the icon of Volume an audio mixer where you can download the sound of the video you recorded and upload the song you have put in.

Effects

Once finished, you have more icons below to give a more personal touch to the video. Add more soundsget in transition effects, image effects, text and / or stickers.