Let’s teach you how can you change your wallpaper automatically thanks to the application of Google Funds. We all have a wallpaper installed and, perhaps simply because of laziness, we do not change it as much as we would like. With this tutorial the background will change automatically every day.

In addition it will based on the preferences that we want. So let’s see how this process is carried out, since it is quite simple but you may not have known it by requiring an external application.

Changing the background automatically

The Google Funds application has a very useful function that allows us change the wallpaper automatically and daily. It is not very hidden, but it is common not to know this function or forget where it is located. To configure this function we just have to follow these steps.

Download the Google Wallpapers application

Open the app

Select any of the multiple categories that exist

Click on any of them

Select ‘Daily Wallpaper’

Configure how you want the funds to be downloaded

You must take into account that the wallpaper will be changed every day and that the download will be done via WiFi unless you indicate otherwise. Similarly, there will come a point where they will repeat themselves, as the wallpapers of the category you have chosen are used. You can always switch between categories to alternate funds.

With this little tip you can configure the automatic change of wallpapers on your mobile in seconds. Regarding the application of Google funds It is completely free, it has no advertising And it weighs only 2.3 megabytes, so you don’t have to worry about internal storage.

Google wallpapers

