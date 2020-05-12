Before complying with the Treasury, it is convenient to know the requirements and the different ways to do it

The campaign of theincome statement 2019It is already underway and many taxpayers will have to carry out this important procedure for the first time. For all of them, as for the rest of the citizens who make the declaration, the calendar runs from April 1 to June 30 and there are several routes available forget the draft ‘online’.

Request the draft in Renta Web

The first thing is to enter the Tax Agency website and access the 2019 Income Portal. Once inside, we will be given the possibility of obtaining a reference number, for which it will be necessary to have an electronic certificate or be registered in the system PIN key. If not, we must select the option ‘Draft / declaration processing service (Renta WEB)‘and then click on “with reference number”.

In this window we will be asked for the DNI and after indicating that we do not have a reference number, we must provide the validity date of the DNI and a bank account of which the interested party is the owner.

After these simple steps we will receive a reference number with which to return to the ‘Draft / declaration processing service (Renta WEB)’ and be able to access the draft.

Get the rent draft

From this year it will also be possibleget the draftthrough the application that the Tax Agency has made available to taxpayers. To access it, you must provide the reference number or be registered in the PIN code system, which requires prior registration as detailed on the website itself.

Forced to declare

They areobliged to file the declaration(either confirming a draft through Renta WEB or filing a declaration) all taxpayers individuals resident in Spain, except for some cases that we discuss below:

1. You have no obligation if you earn less than 22,000 euros per year:

-Whenever they come from asingle payer.

-When there are different payers, provided that the sum of the second and the following ones in order of how muchdo not exceedthe1,500 euros as a whole.

-When the only work returns arepassive benefits whose withholding applicableit would have been carried out in accordance with the special procedure established by regulation (at the request of the taxpayer by filing form 146).What are passive benefits?Social Security and passive class pensions, pension plan benefits, group insurance, social security mutuals, corporate social security plans, insured pension plans and dependency insurance benefits …

You are exempt from making the statement if you have earned less than12,000 euros per yearwith multiple payers:

– When income from workcome from more than one payerand the sum of the amounts received from the second and followingexceed the amount of 1,500 euros per year.

– When they are perceivedspousal compensatory pensions or non-exempt food annuities.

– When the payer of income from work is not obliged to withhold.

– When full income from work is received subject to a fixed rate of withholding.

2. They are exempt from declaring the income from movable capital and capital gains subject to withholding or payment on account, with the joint limit of 1,600 euros per year.

Capital gains from transfers or redemptions of shares or participations of collective investment institutions in which the withholding tax base is not appropriate to be determined by the amount to be included in the tax base are excluded from the joint limit of 1,600 euros per year.When the retention base has not been determined based on the amount to be integratedin the tax base the capital gain obtained from transfers or redemptions of shares or participations of collective investment institutions may not be computed as capital gain subject to withholding or payment on account for the purposes of the limits excluding the obligation to declare.

3. They are exempt from declaring with a joint limit of 1,000 euros per year, in imputed real estate income, yields of treasury bills and subsidies for the acquisition of officially protected or appraised price homes.

In no case shall taxpayers who obtain exclusively full income from work, capital or economic activities, as well as capital gains, be obliged to declare (except for the purposes of the provisions of the following section) with the joint limit of1,000 euros per yearand capital losses of less than 500 euros.

-All these lLimits apply both in individual taxation and in joint taxation.

-Taxpayers who receive any other type of income other than the above or exceed the maximum amounts indicatedare required to makepersonal income tax.