How to make the 2020 Income declaration with the mobile phone and the Treasury app

How to file an income tax return has always been a common question because, for years, the process has been an ordeal for all. Fortunately, the Treasury has been modernizing over time. For a few years you can consult the draft directly from its website, accept it and wait to pay or collect what corresponds to you.

But the range of options does not stop there: the Spanish Tax Agency also allows review the draft directly from your mobile phone Through the official application of the Tax Agency and without the need to complicate your life. If you want to know how to make the income statement with your mobile phone and the official application of the Treasury, in this article we tell you how to do it.

How to make the income statement on your mobile

Taking into account that from the official Treasury page you can do practically any management related to the Tax Agency and the Income campaign, it was a matter of time before that software will adapt to smartphones, the devices that we have more at hand, literally.

Hence, from the most recent version of the app Tax agency, you can do from your Android or iPhone the same thing that you did before, and you can still do, from your web browser. The app has a version to download from Google Play and also from the App Store. The App Store version works on both iPhone and iPad.

Once downloaded and installed, you will see that the application is everything you need to resolve most of the procedures related to the Spanish Treasury. In this case, obviously, we will focus on how to file the income tax return.

To view the draft, modify it and / or accept it, you must click on the Income 2020 option. To access the draft you will have to indicate your complete DNI or NIE as well as their expiration date. Next, you must also indicate a Cl @ ve PIN.

The good news is that if you are registered in Cl @ ve, Hacienda has your phone number and it will send you that PIN via SMS. Once you enter the PIN, you will access the options on how to make the income statement for the previous year.

If you are not yet registered in the Cl @ ve service, you can do so through this official link. You will need to enter your DNI or NIE, its expiration date and you will receive a paper document at your tax address. In the same link you will find other possibilities, physical or telematic, to register in Cl @ ve and be able to use Cl @ ve PIN.

The Tax Agency on your mobile

In the app of the Tax agency You can check the status of the processing if you have already accepted the draft, check your tax data if you want to make the declaration from scratch or request a prior appointment if you prefer to go to a delegation of the Treasury to confirm the draft with an official of the Tax Agency. Therefore, if you do not know how to make an income statement, you can also request a face-to-face appointment from your mobile.

You will also find the Draft Processing option, which will give you access to your draft. From there you should review the draft as you have done on previous occasions via the web. You may have to enter new data, modify incorrect data, etc. Finally, you can accept the draft if everything is correct in your opinion. From now on, from the same application you will have the possibility of know if the draft has been reviewed and processed by an official of the Treasury.

