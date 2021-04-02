How to make sure your stimulus check EIP card is real



The envelope in which the card arrives must be white with the logo of the United States Department of the Treasury.

Photo: Anna Shvets / Pexels

The IRS is currently sending out some stimulus checks in the form of debit cards. EIP. In fact, starting March 24, the IRS will no longer send direct deposit payments. All subsequent payments will be delivered as a mailed check or debit card in the mail.

Although this is not the first time debit cards, known as EIP cards, have been sent, there are many people who still don’t know how to recognize a real one from a fake.

Therefore, below, we tell you the elements in which you should look to corroborate their authenticity.

The phrase “Important information about your Economic Impact Payment” will be visible on the envelope.

The debit card must have a VISA logo on the front and a MetaBank label on the back. MetaBank is the “Financial Agent” of the Treasury, as reported on the WUSA9 portal.

Remember that the last day to receive direct deposit payments was March 24. After this date, payment will only be delivered by mail, either by check or debit card.

These debit cards can be used to make purchases online or in stores. They can also be deposited at an ATM or transferred to another bank account.

Additionally, EIP cards can also be used for cash refunds from participating merchants.

