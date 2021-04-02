How to make soy al pastor tacos to eat this Easter



Soy al pastor is prepared together with a marinade of dried chilies and spices that is very simple to make.

Photo: William Neuheisel / Creative Commons

Tacos are one of the most representative dishes of Mexican food. Among a wide variety, tacos al pastor are among the favorites. These tacos are traditionally made with pork, but for those who abstain from meat during Lent, tacos al pastor can also be made from soy.

The popular al pastor tacos are made with a soft corn tortilla and pork seasoned with a spicy sauce and dried chili peppers. Served with roasted pineapple slices, cilantro, onion, lemon, and salsa, its accompaniment is also called an onion “garden”. This time we will replace red meat with soy, which will be prepared in an exquisite marinade.

To prepare some tacos al pastor with all the Mexican seasoning in a simple and economical way. We share the recipe for soy tacos al pastor de Brenda, youtuber cook from “La cocina del rancho” in Ario de Rosales (Michoacán).

Soy tacos al pastor

Ingredients:

1/2 kilo of soy 1 onion 1 pineapple 2 cloves of garlic 2 bay leaves 6 guajillo chilies 3 pasilla chilies 2 morita chilies 1 pinch of oregano 1 pinch of cumin 3 cloves 8 balls of black pepper Water Salt White vinegar Tortillas

To accompany: lemon, coriander, onion and pineapple

Preparation

Hydrate the soy. In a saucepan or saucepan, boil water with a garlic, half an onion and two bay leaves and a little salt. Add the water to the soybeans, stir, and let it rest for 20 minutes.

Uncover the chilies for the marinade. Boil the chilies together with a clove of garlic ¼ onion, oregano, cumin, cloves and black pepper. Use little water so that when grinding, the marinade is with a good consistency.

Grind the chiles for the marinade. Use the water with which they boiled along with the spices, a pinch of salt, a slice of chopped pineapple and a splash of vinegar.

Drain the soy and add the marinade. Remove the bay leaves and onion from the soybeans, add the marinade, stir, and let it rest for an hour.

Fry the soy in a saucepan or casserole with hot oil.

Make the salad. Roast pineapple slices, chop onion and cilantro.

Prepare your tacos

Serve the soy in marinade in your tortillas, add lemon juice, onion, coriander and roasted pineapple. Add your favorite sauce.

For a chile de arbol taco sauce

Ingredients: 2 tomatoes, ¼ onion, 2 moritas peppers, 1 clove of garlic and a handful of arbol chiles

Preparation: boil the chilies, tomato, onion and garlic with a little water. Blend the ingredients with a little water (the same cooking is not used).

These soy tacos al pastor are an option to be enjoyed on any occasion. Soy is a highly nutritious and healthy alternative to meat. It contains complete protein, which contains all nine essential amino acids.

–

It may interest you: