Constantly evolving, the key in current apps is the ability to grow and adapt to current trends compared to the rest. And the more features it covers, the more successful they are and the fewer users they lose. WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, is one of the ones that does not stop in terms of announcing and releasing new features, whether they are large or small in importance. And one that always adapts to trends, such as current virtual assistants.

Use Siri with WhatsApp

With so many options and features, it’s easy not to know how many things a smartphone can do. In the case of Apple iPhones, they have the option to manage WhatsApp with Siri thanks to the integration of the app with the virtual assistant since iOS 10.3 3 years ago. And therefore when we want we can ask you to send a message through the well-known messaging application, read aloud to us the messages we have received from other contacts, and even make a call to one of our contacts. How is it activated and used? Well like this:

Activate Siri

Go to IPhone Settings> Siri and Search > active Activate using “Hey Siri” o Press the Start button to Siri> Enable Siri.On iPhone X, XS, XS Max and XR: Press the side button to Siri> Enable Siri.Slide the screen down, tap WhatsApp and activate Use with Siri.

Use Siri with WhatsApp

Once enabled, we can use the command “Hey Siri” to activate the assistant, say “Send a WhatsApp message to …” and Siri will ask “What do you want to send”. After dictating the message, the assistant will recognize what we want to say and transcribe it. Before sending it, it will show it to us to see if we are happy and we can already give you the final order “Send”.

Make calls it is a similar process. We just have to say “Make a WhatsApp call to …” and Siri will activate the call through the messaging application. In the same way we can also answer WhatsApp calls from the lock screen as if it were a traditional call.

A function that is undoubtedly very useful in situations such as driving or having your hands busy, although if you open WhatsApp and you still have unread messages, the incoming message indicator will disappear. This will be interpreted by Siri as that you no longer have unread messages and for this reason it will not be able to read them aloud to you.