How to make red onion tea to fight a cold

The red onion tea is not one of the most common, but it can also be beneficial for human health, specifically to fight the cold. We only need red onion, lemon juice and a little honey to prepare this infusion.

The medical benefits of the purple onion are well documents in the scientific literature, referring to its antioxidant capacities thanks to its anthocyanin content and other flavonoids that give it its characteristic color.

Preparation of onion tea

We only need 1 red onion, 1 tablespoon of honey, lemon juice, and 1 liter of water.

We will boil the water to later place the red onion cut into pieces. Once the liquid has been reduced to half, we will add the lemon juice. We will leave the mixture on the fire for a few minutes.

We will strain the onion and add the honey to finally serve. It is recommended that we drink this tea while it is hot.

Due to its properties to control coughs, excess phlegm and nasal congestion, purple onion tea is ideal for fighting colds. Photo: Shutterstock

Properties of the purple onion

The purple onion is a vegetable very rich in sulfuric compounds and antioxidants, which is why its consumption plays a very important role in disease prevention. The key to their contributions is found in their vibrant and distinctive color.

The reason for the color of the purple onion is found in its accumulation of anthocyanins and other flavonoids. Based on research, purple onion may have about 25 different anthocyanins.

Anthocyanins have an important antioxidant effect that allows them to fight free radicals effectively. However, they also have anti-inflammatory, antiviral and anticancer effects.

Red onion tea benefits

One of the most important medicinal uses of the purple onion is its ability to soothe symptoms associated with cold and flu. It is a common remedy to use to treat symptoms such as a sore throat, cough, nasal congestion, and excess phlegm.

Part of its action against colds and flu is also due to the fact that onion tea helps strengthen the immune system thanks to its content of vitamins such as vitamin B6, C and folate, as well as minerals such as manganese, potassium, phosphorus, calcium and iron.

Purple onion could be effective in treating some skin problems like acne, reducing blemishes, and alleviating insect bites. In addition, vitamin C helps protect collagen, a component that contributes to elasticity and wound healing.

By last, onion tea can help cope with diabetes due to its chromium content, a mineral that helps lower blood sugar and increases insulin sensitivity.

It is absolutely necessary that you make use of a purple onion because it is not proven that a white onion can give you the same results, which is one of the limitations of this drink.

