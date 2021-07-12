How to make Netflix birthday wishes: secret trick

Learn how to give birthday greetings with Netflix and give those days a special touch.

It is no secret to anyone that Netflix has completely changed the way many watch their favorite movies or series. In addition, this streaming platform has several interesting functions that are not found with the naked eye. For this same reason, today we will explain how to make Netflix birthday wishes. A secret and simple trick that you are sure to love!

Personalized Netflix birthday greetings are totally free and entertaining. If you wanted to surprise the little ones in the house with a different greeting or if you were looking for a special way to celebrate birthdays, Netflix has everything to become that ally you need.

So you can make Netflix congratulate someone on their birthday

Do not worry, you must not type a secret combination to unlock these congratulations birthday from Netflix. Why? Because the process is really simple and there is nothing to write home about, all you have to do is follow the steps that we will explain below so that you can access this hidden trick on the popular streaming platform. If what you were looking for was some fun movie to celebrate birthdays, then take a look at this list of the 8 best Netflix teen movies.

First go to Netflix from the mobile app or from the official website. Whichever route you choose, the process will be exactly the same. hit the search button (the one with the magnifying glass icon in the upper right).Write the word “birthday” within the search box. All the Netflix birthday greetings videos will appear there so you can choose one from so many variety.

It is done! By writing that you will see all the options you have for birthday greetings. As you have surely noticed, it is a really simple process and it will take almost no time. Without a doubt, we are talking about an original and fun way to congratulate someone on their birthday regardless of their age, although obviously it is a trick intended for the little ones in the house.

All birthday greetings available on Netflix

With the intention of making your life easier, we collect all the birthday greetings in one place so you can choose the one you like the most quickly and without having to leave Andro4All. Just click on the corresponding link and start enjoying!

On the other hand, we invite you to see this article with 139 WhatsApp birthday greetings and how to create yours. You could also take a look at this tutorial that explains how to gift a subscription to Disney +, Netflix and more. To enjoy!

