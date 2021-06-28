How to make Instagram stickers from your selfies and use them as reactions

That’s how easy you can make your own stickers with your selfies on the Instagram platform.

Slowly Instagram has been adding new functionalities to its section of chat and instant messaging, which he shares with Facebook Messenger. In this case, it has been the turn of the selfie stickers.

This combination between boomerang + emoji + selfie, is one of the new options offered by the platform to give a more personal touch and above all fun to your conversations and posts.

We know that you have seen them in other profiles and do you want to have your own sticker And for that, we are here, since we show you step by step how you can create them and start sharing them right now.

What is a sticker?

Before starting with this little tutorial, it is likely that you are not entirely clear what is a sticker. Therefore, we tell you a little so that you can get into context and better understand its meaning.

A sticker is about images that can be used in your posts, text messages that go beyond what traditional emojis show. In this case, it is possible create a sticker of anything, from a heart to a meme, word or situation.

They have undoubtedly become a complement more than necessary in our days, sharing almost any conversation in the world through different platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook and more, as well as in post and publications in general.

How to create an Instagram sticker with your selfie

Now that you are more clear about what a sticker is and what it is used for, it is time to move on to what is truly important: how to make Instagram stickers from your selfies and use it within Instagram in your stories, post and even in the chat.

Athough it does not seems, create stickers with your selfies it is simpler than you can imagine. It only takes a few steps to create awesomeness and share it with your friends. So without further ado let’s go to the tutorial.

Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram, log into your account Instagram from your preferred mobile device.Once in your account, go to the chat section and choose a conversation or create one if you wish.Go to the bottom of your screen and locate the happy face box emoji button, then click on the option “Selfie”.

You can then choose between 6 different reactions to create your sticker (😍, 🎉, 😭, 💯, 🔥, 😂), as well as a selfie without animation. Try it as many times as you need until you consider that the result is perfect and even, once you have the result that you like the most, save it in your sticker library to use it whenever you want.

It is proper to remember how important it is to have latest version of instagram installed on your device, since if not, you may not be able to create your sticker.

As you will see, that’s how easy you can make Instagram stickers from your selfies, since it is one of the ways that the platform has facilitated its users to be creative and fun in your conversations.

Now only remains take your best selfie and personalize it with different reactions and give a more special touch to your conversations. What are you waiting for? Go have a try!

