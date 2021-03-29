How to make homemade face masks to smooth wrinkles

Due to the passage of time, the skin loses elasticity and becomes more fragile. The loss of the ability to produce some substances with a moisturizing function causes the skin to dry out and form las wrinkles. This lack of hydration, we can favor it with our diet, water consumption and with topical application products that the sooner we start to use the better the results will be. In the market it is possible to find cosmetic products that help to combat it. However, many of these are expensive and others can have side effects.

Natural masks do not cause irritation and can be left on for 15-20 minutes. They are then removed using warm water. Do not stop taking advantage of the nutrients that certain foods offer you to contribute to the health of your skin.

Natural masks are effective in nourishing, exfoliating, and firming the skin. Photo: Shutterstock

Honey-based masks

There are several options for creating honey-based masks. The first is to mix the white of an egg, a tablespoon of honey and a few drops of lemon juice, and apply.

The second option is to mix a tablespoon of honey, two of yogurt and use half a lemon, squeeze its juice and mix and then apply on your face. The third option is to use the pulp of an apple and a tablespoon of honey and mix and then use it on your face.

After applying the mask, let it act for about 20 minutes and then remove with warm water. It is better to use it at night, since helps hydrate your skin and rid it of impurities, and of course smooths wrinkles.

Cucumber, olive oil and pineapple masks

To make a homemade natural mask you can also use fruits, like pineapple. You will only need about 50 grams of blended pineapple and soy flour. These ingredients are combined until it has a creamy texture. Apply, and wait to remove with lukewarm water.

Olive oil not only serves to season foods, it also works to make a facial mask. You need 2 tablespoons of oil, 1 egg and 4 tablespoons of the gel that contains aloe vera.

In the case of cucumber, you must blend one whole, add a few stems of aloe vera and a little natural yogurt or, failing that, olive oil.

Avocado mask

Avocado is very popular when it comes to home beautification treatments. A mask can be made for both hair care and facial care.

You will only need the pulp of half an avocado, add lemon juice and a tablespoon of egg white. For the mask to take effect, you must first cleanse your face of impurities. Remove makeup before applying.

You can also prepare papaya and carrot masks, among others. Sometimes you can apply a little ice on your face.

Do not hesitate to prepare these treatments. You won’t spend a lot of money, and you won’t use chemicals that can cause irritation or other skin problems. If you use it constantly, you will see how your skin will regain its freshness.

