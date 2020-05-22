How to make homemade coffee dye to cover gray hair. | PHOTO: PIXABAY

The excessive use of dyes can severely damage our hair, and, it must be said, our pocket. However, when we already have gray hair, its use is a necessity to be able to hide them and not see ourselves older. Fortunately, there are less aggressive and cheaper alternatives to wear gray hair, and beautiful. We will tell you how to make homemade coffee dye to cover gray hair.

This coffee-based home remedy is a true salvation for our hair, and the attempt to wear it without gray hair, especially, in these times that beauty salons are closed, before the health contingency.

Coffee dye to cover gray hair

Everyone has coffee in their cupboard, so you don’t have to run to the supermarket to get it. You only require two ingredients, that will leave your hair impeccable and with a chocolate hue.

In addition, experts recommend it, because when applied to the scalp, has a stimulating effect that favors hair growth, making it grow healthy and very strong. Thus a study was published in the International Journal of Dermatology.

-2 tablespoons of instant or ground coffee

-2 cups of boiled water

How to make homemade coffee dye to cover gray hair. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Prepare the coffee in the boiled water, and let it cool completely. Then pour it into a spray bottle. Wash your hair, as you usually do, and then, with the sprayer, apply the coffee to the gray hair.

Massage the coffee into the hair and scalp for several minutes. Use a shower cap and let the mixture sit for 30 minutes. Then rinse with cold or warm water, and pat dry.

Do this same procedure once a week. You can also mix coffee in your usual shampoo, to reinforce its effect. In a few weeks you will see that the gray hair disappears, and your hair becomes healthier, stronger and shiny.

Visit the YouTube channel of Soy Carmín giving CLICK HERE.

.