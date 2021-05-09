If you don’t feel like reading an article or want to do other things while you get to know its content, the Google assistant can do it for you with this simple trick.

Google Assistant is a virtual assistant that you can ask for many things, including what read you any article on the Internet. In this article, we will learn about a simple trick that you can use if you want to know the content of an article, but have things to do in the meantime. Thanks to a very useful tool, the Google Assistant can read it out loud for you.

It is not only this, because the function in question gives you the possibility to modify the reading speed, directly translate articles into your language and even to choose the reading voice. We have already tested this tool, and we can guarantee that it is a of the best of Google Assistant Until now. We know everything about its operation, below.

How to make Google Assistant read you any article from the Internet

Google Assistant is an assistant that can help you with many things, from identifying songs that are playing to informing you about the weather tomorrow. Another thing it can do for you is read articles from the Internet aloud, a very cool feature for complement the reading of the content with other tasks. For example, while Assistant is reading the article, you can browse other applications such as Instagram or WhatsApp.

Using this Google Assistant trick is extremely easy. First of all, let’s see how can you ask him to read an article from the internet for you:

Enter the browser and look for the article you want the wizard to read.Once inside the page, say “Ok Google, read the article”.

Within this reader there are several options that you can use to improve the experience. The first one is the modification of the reading speed, which you can access with the button in the lower right corner. If you click there, represented by a “1.0x”, you can slow down or speed up the speed of the reader.

This function can be useful, for example, if you use this Google Assistant tool to learn English. If he reads articles to you in English, you may want him to read them more slowly so that you can better grasp the content.

Another thing that you can achieve is that the Assistant directly translates articles that are in another language for you. To do this, click on the three-dot button in the upper right corner, tap on “Translation” and select the language to which you want to translate the article. In addition, in that menu of options that is displayed, you can also access “Reading voice”, to choose the voice that will read the articles.

Finally, as we have mentioned before, you can listen to the Google Assistant reader while browsing other apps. Therefore, if you exit the browser or application in which the article is, you will be able to access reader playback controls in status bar from the mobile, that is, by sliding from the top to the bottom of the screen.

Without a doubt, it is a very complete tool that you can use to catch up on the latest news and articles while doing other activities. Also, if you want to have a good time with Google Assistant, you can put into practice several very funny tricks that will get you a laugh.

