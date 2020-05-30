Expansion of aid created during the coronavirus epidemic can help fight poverty in Brazil, boost the economy and raise tax revenues, which would reduce part of its costs. About 59 million Brazilians are receiving basic emergency income, created to minimize the economic effects of the covid-19 pandemic. The benefit, scheduled to end in June, proved to be effective in preventing an even greater social tragedy in the country and set up a debate on whether to keep it for longer or even make it permanent.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he considered keeping the benefit for another two months, at R $ 200 a month. Congress is also examining proposals to extend basic income for a longer period. And researchers from several universities are doing the math and proposing scenarios to extend the benefit or make it a program with no deadline to end.

Emergency aid pays R $ 600 per adult who is not employed, does not receive unemployment or retirement insurance and has a family income of up to 3 minimum wages. In homes where the mother supports the home alone, the aid is R $ 1,200. In this format, the benefit costs about R $ 150 billion per quarter. Maintained for one year, it would have an annual cost of R $ 600 billion, close to what the federal government spends on Social Security.

At Bolsa Família, which currently serves around 13 million poor or extremely poor families, the average aid is around R $ 200 per family, and the total cost is R $ 30 billion per year.

Due to the cost of emergency aid, transforming it into a permanent program, with the same rules in force, would face serious fiscal restrictions. The alternatives under analysis are close to the creation of a new income transfer program, with a value higher than that of Bolsa Família, but lower than that of emergency basic income, and with more restricted criteria, with the objective of reducing poverty in the country.

The extent of emergency aid

One of the researchers who have been analyzing the effects of emergency basic income and thinking about ways to extend it is economist Naercio Menezes Filho, a researcher at the Center for Management and Public Policies at Insper. He argues that the program should remain in force at least until the end of the economic effects of the pandemic, but that it should ideally become permanent.

To make it viable in the long run, Menezes Filho proposes that the benefit be reduced to R $ 600 per family and restricted to family nuclei in which there are no formal workers, no retirees or any public servants.

The program would be accompanied by a modernization in the way the government maintains the registration of families. Today, the main listing used for social programs is the Single Registry, carried out through the Single Social Assistance System, which ended up being partially overlapped by the registration made by Caixa for emergency assistance.

For the researcher at Insper, the government should develop a register in which families can update it remotely, over the internet, without the need to go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (Cras), combined with a monitoring mechanism . “We need to use new technologies more for this, and the registration would have to be updated frequently. As soon as a family goes into poverty, it would automatically be included in the program,” he says. It would be an improved Bolsa Família, with a higher value and electronic registration, summarizes.

Another researcher who has been working on the subject is professor of economics Debora Freire, from the Center for Development and Regional Planning (Cedeplar) at the Federal University of Minas Gerais. She and her colleagues estimated the effect that emergency aid will have on government revenue, since the income transferred to families ends up being used to buy goods and services, moves the economy and generates tax revenues.

Cedeplar calculated that emergency basic income for three months has an impact of 0.45 percentage point on GDP in the quarter in which it is applied, in relation to the base scenario. This means that, in a scenario of a GDP retraction of 1% in the quarter, with the emergency aid the retraction would be 0.55%.

According to the study, the extra tax collection in three months, provided by the aid, covers 24% of the program cost in the period. If emergency aid were extended until the end of the year, with the same rules, as defended by Freire, the extra tax collection would cover 45% of the program’s cost in the period. “The extent of the benefit improves and the companies’ expectations and gives them more time to adjust to this demand perspective”, he says.

For this year, the professor at UFMG says that the cost of maintaining emergency aid until the end of the year should be borne by the War Budget, which provides for extraordinary expenses to deal with the pandemic. As of 2021, she argues that the program should become permanent, but with a smaller value and more focused on the poorest, and financed by changes in the tax system.

A more radical proposal

Another idea presented this week that takes advantage of the debate on emergency aid to create a new income transfer program comes from economist Daniel Duque, a researcher at FGV-IBRE.

He proposes the extinction of four federal programs in force today – Bolsa Família, of the Continuous Payment Benefit, Abono Salarial and Seguro Defeso – and the replacement by a basic income of citizenship.

The new benefit would be paid to everyone who receives less than a minimum monthly wage, whether as a registered worker, as an individual micro-entrepreneur, as a civil servant or as a retiree. The amount would vary with age. In 2018 values, those who are under 18 years old or at least 65 years old would receive R $ 421 per month. The rest, R $ 142. For young people aged 18 to 23, there would be a gradual reduction in the benefit, from the highest level to the lowest.

According to Duque’s simulation, with this program it would be possible to eliminate extreme poverty in Brazil – today there are 13.8 million people in this situation – and to reduce the percentage of poor people from the current 24.5% to 8.7% of the population. There would also be an improvement in income distribution, which would improve the Gini index from the current 0.55 to 0.48.

After discounting the economy with the extinction of the four existing social programs and the estimated increase in tax collection caused by the use of income by the beneficiary families, he estimates that an extra R $ 270 billion would be needed to finance the basic citizenship income.

How to permanently finance a basic income

A parallel issue to the discussion about what kind of cash transfer Brazil should maintain to reduce poverty is how to finance this program. In all scenarios, the need for tax reform arises.

Freire says that the Brazilian tax system is highly inefficient and highly unfair, and that both problems would need to be resolved simultaneously. To make the system more fair, it advocates increasing the taxation on income and equity, ending the exemption from income tax (IR) on the distribution of profits and dividends and increasing the taxation on inheritances. In addition, it proposes to create a higher rate of IR for the richest 1% of the population, to take the financing of programs to combat poverty off the shoulders of the middle class.

“Who supports the Income Tax today is the middle class, with a rate of 12.5%, while at the top, in the 1% of taxpayers, the rate is around 6%. It would be unfair to use the IR to fund a program of this type, because those who would bear the cost would be mainly the middle classes. It would be the same process that happened during the 2000s, and we observed that this generates political instability and dissatisfaction about the cost of the program “, says Freire.

Menezes Filho also defends the need to raise the tax burden of the wealthiest to finance his proposal, still in preparation, for a new income transfer program that has a higher value than Bolsa Família.

In addition to taxation on profits and dividends and a new 35% income tax rate for the wealthiest, he mentions taxing interest on equity and establishing that individuals who receive from micro and small companies are taxed according to the income tax table .

The need to carry out a tax reform also appears in Duke’s proposal. He mentions as extra sources, in addition to new income tax and large fortune tax rates, the end of the IR education and health deductions, the end of the tax exemption of the basic basket and the end of several tax subsidies granted today to private initiative.

Is it time to discuss universal basic income?

Taking advantage of this context, Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP) presented this May a bill to create a universal basic income, which would be paid to all Brazilians, inspired by a proposal by former Senator Eduardo Suplicy (PT-SP ).

Creating a monthly income-independent benefit, however, is even more controversial than establishing a minimum income for the poorest. For Menezes Filho, it would not make sense for the country to “give money to those who do not need it”. He prefers to focus the program at the bottom of the pyramid to lift families out of poverty.

Freire, from UFMG, considers universal basic income a relevant discussion, considering the changes in the labor market, but says that the country has another priority at the moment. “For the next few years, in Brazil it is more viable to think of a basic income with some focus [nos mais pobres]”, he says.

